Local DNR chapter welcomes essay participants

Members of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter, NSDAR, recently welcomed six students who participated in its Good Citizen Award Essay Contest.

Five students attended the April meeting and read their essays to the members. Those students were Regan Nicole Bradley from Central High School, Macey Bone from West County High School, Chase Glore from Potosi High School, Emma Gaugel from North County High School and Tyler Mork from Bismarck High School. Makayle Keesee from Arcadia Valley High School attended the May meeting and read her essay.

“Lisa LaComb, a member of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter, is the committee chairperson and has done an outstanding job contacting the schools, receiving the information from the schools about the student they chose to represent their school, receiving the essays, and finding judges to judge each essay,” said Karen Kleinberg, regent. “It takes several months for the whole process and we thank Lisa for her dedication to this committee which she has headed for nine years."

