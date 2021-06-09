Local doctor explains how atomic bomb works

Members of the Farmington Rotary Club on Tuesday evening heard Dr. H.S. Knotts in an interesting and illuminating address on the release of atomic energy by the splitting of the atom, the effects of an atom bomb explosion and precautionary measures to be taken in case of an atomic attack. Dr. Knotts was in the employ of the atomic energy commission before he engaged in the practice of medicine. The program was arranged by Dr. Crouch who presented the speaker. The speaker’s brother, Dr. Slater Knotts of El Paso, Texas, was present as his guest.