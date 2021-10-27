Local evangelist preparing for African mission trip

With her departure overseas just days away, evangelist Michelle Richee will be undertaking more than a 10,000-mile journey to reach her first destination in Uganda, Africa. It is a 21-hour flight, not counting the layovers.
According to Richee, word of her arrival is "spreading like fire."
"I'm being contacted by pastors daily, hearing of my mission," she said. "My team includes 18 pastors, two apostles, several evangelists and a worship leader."
To date, the team's Ugandan mission has enlarged to include not just ministry in churches and leadership conferences, but also youth and children's programs, home meetings and street ministry. The theme of the mission is Holiness, Truth and The Presence of God.
"I have also been asked for interviews on radio and television in Kampala and in Mbarara," Richee said. "Some of the church meetings will be televised. More than 20 pastors have joined forces for major outdoor crusades and ministry in churches in a single district."
Uganda is just the first stop of Richee's mission. Kenya is next on the itinerary.
"I really want to see people come to Jesus and for the current believers to come up higher and become stronger in their faith in God," Richee said. "Plans are underway for me to meet with dignitaries and officials to discuss the planning of implementing new water wells to provide clean, pure drinking water. Contaminated water is the cause of much sickness in Africa. Wells are a huge need."
Richee will also be visiting hospitals, schools and orphanages as time permits during her three-month mission trip to Africa. Updates on the mission trip will be posted on Facebook.
Anyone wanting to play an active role in Richee's mission trip can send donations to MRM, PO Box 5, Farmington, MO 63640. Call 573-747-7980 for additional information.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com