Local evangelist preparing for African mission trip

With her departure overseas just days away, evangelist Michelle Richee will be undertaking more than a 10,000-mile journey to reach her first destination in Uganda, Africa. It is a 21-hour flight, not counting the layovers.

According to Richee, word of her arrival is "spreading like fire."

"I'm being contacted by pastors daily, hearing of my mission," she said. "My team includes 18 pastors, two apostles, several evangelists and a worship leader."

To date, the team's Ugandan mission has enlarged to include not just ministry in churches and leadership conferences, but also youth and children's programs, home meetings and street ministry. The theme of the mission is Holiness, Truth and The Presence of God.

"I have also been asked for interviews on radio and television in Kampala and in Mbarara," Richee said. "Some of the church meetings will be televised. More than 20 pastors have joined forces for major outdoor crusades and ministry in churches in a single district."

Uganda is just the first stop of Richee's mission. Kenya is next on the itinerary.