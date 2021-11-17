 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local FFA Chapter attends National FFA Convention
0 comments

Local FFA Chapter attends National FFA Convention

  • 0
Local FFA Chapter attends National FFA Convention

Twelve members of Farmington FFA are pictured at the 94th National FFA Convention held Oct. 26-28 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

 Submitted photo

Twelve Farmington FFA members traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 26-28, to attend the 94th National FFA Convention.

The convention was attended by over 51,000 members and guests. While at the convention members had the opportunity to listen to an inspirational speech from Courtenay Dehoff. The members also had the opportunity to tour Fair Oaks Dairy Farm and Fastenal's Supply and Distribution Warehouse.

Members then got to watch The World's Toughest Rodeo and meet other FFA members from all around the country. Overall, the 94th National FFA Convention was an educating and memorable experience for the members who worked hard to be able to attend.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess may look like it's a cigar, but it's not... or is it? All we're going to say is that it is something used back before…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News