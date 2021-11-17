Local FFA Chapter attends National FFA Convention

Twelve Farmington FFA members traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 26-28, to attend the 94th National FFA Convention.

The convention was attended by over 51,000 members and guests. While at the convention members had the opportunity to listen to an inspirational speech from Courtenay Dehoff. The members also had the opportunity to tour Fair Oaks Dairy Farm and Fastenal's Supply and Distribution Warehouse.

Members then got to watch The World's Toughest Rodeo and meet other FFA members from all around the country. Overall, the 94th National FFA Convention was an educating and memorable experience for the members who worked hard to be able to attend.

