Local film focuses on Venezuela's political turmoil

“I got enrolled in this project by accident,” he said. “I went to a rally in Farmington — and A.J. and Tom. I started talking to them and someone said, ‘this guy’s a refugee too.’ We had a great time. This documentary is not only about Venezuela. This documentary is about evil and socialism. Socialism is the system that suppresses the basic rights of the people to be free. To worship their God as they please."

During the presentation, Koehler noted that it was a little heart wrenching but very inspiring when you see freedom through the eyes of those who’ve lived without it. She went on to explain some of the film’s key points and why it was created.

“I keep calling this documentary ‘Freedom from Venezuela’,” she said. “In the two clips you just saw, the title says ‘Colectivos.’ The original name of our documentary was ‘The Colectivos,’ but, due to the extreme censorship on all the current popular social media networks, we were forced to change the name of our documentary.

"Now, by us insinuating that a collective or socialist society is not ideal, we were going against a very strong narrative that’s being pressured on people like me. It’s just one of the many ways that our basic freedoms are being oppressed already. But, it's nothing compared to what the people of Venezuela have been going through for the past 20 years.