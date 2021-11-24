Local group to sponsor series of meetings to which public is invited

The following story originally appeared in the Friday, Nov. 7, 1941, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

At the request of Cordell Hull, the people of Farmington are planning to have a public Forum for the discussion of social and economic questions that are of special interest at this time.

No definite program has been handed down, but the task of selecting the topics for discussion as well as organizing the group and making arrangements for holding the meetings was placed in the hands of a small group of local people.

Ten members of this group met at the St. Francois Hotel for luncheon last Thursday to discuss the plan and make tentative arrangements. Those present were Roland Sims, H. C. Haile, Wendell Dearing, Barney Gentges, Wilson Williams, Edw. Effrein, Father McKeon, Chas. McCarthy, C. C. Schuttler and Miss Gertrude Zimmer.

This group decided to hold six discussion meetings to which the public will be invited. The first meeting will be held in the early part of December.

Suggested topics and leaders are as follows:

1. A WARTIME ATTITUDE. Social and Economic Implications; Leader, Taylor Smith.

2. INFLATION. Perils and Preventives; Leader, Wendell Dearing.

3. A CONTROLLED ECONOMY. Regulated Production and Distribution; Credit and Installment Buying; Leader, Earl Potter

4. WARTIME MORALS. Safeguards against the Aftermath; Leader. Father McKeon.

5. WAR TENSION. Standing Up Under Suggested Remedies; Leader, Dr. Hoctor.

6. DESTINY OF A NATION. How affected by Schools and Churches: Leader, Dean Coyle.

The Reverend Roland Sims was chosen to preside at all the meetings of the Forum.

An Executive Committee to be in charge of affairs has been chosen as follows: C. C. Schuttler, chairman; H. C. Haile, Wendell Dearing, Wilson Williams, Miss Gertrude Zimmer, secretary.

