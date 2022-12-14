Local Holiday Activities for December 15-21

A variety of Farmington organizations, churches and groups are planning a memorable Christmas season this year by preparing more than a month's worth of family-friendly events.

There are recurring events that will take place throughout December, with the skating rink remaining open into January and other special events taking place through the holidays.

These are the activities planned for Dec. 15-21:

Thursday, December 15 — The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from 5–9 p.m. Winter Wonderland at Long Hall is open from 6-8 p.m. Community Jazz & Kicks Band Christmas Concert 7 p.m. at Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater

Friday, December 16 — The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The Community Christmas Church Tour is 2-7 p.m. (see below) The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from 5-9 p.m. Free horse-drawn carriage rides downtown from 5-9 p.m. Winter Wonderland at Long Hall is open from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, December 17 — Breakfast with Santa at Winter Wonderland at 9 a.m. The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Horse-drawn carriage rides downtown from noon-4 p.m. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from noon-9 p.m. Long House tours noon-4 p.m. Winter Wonderland at Long Hall open from 1-3 p.m. “Bringing Christmas Home” holiday musical at First Baptist Church at 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 18 — The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from noon-6 p.m. “Bringing Christmas Home” holiday musical at First Baptist Church at 6 p.m.

Monday, December 19 – Wednesday December 21 — The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from 5-9 p.m. Winter Wonderland at Long Hall open from 6-8 p.m.

The Community Christmas Church Tour on Friday, Dec. 16 features churches open to the public with different displays, music and some refreshments. The churches include: Farmington Presbyterian Church at 403 West Columbia Street; First Baptist Church of Farmington, 210 North A Street; Farmington Christian Church, 201 West Columbia Street; First Free Will Baptist Church, 305 West Columbia Street (use Clay Street entrance); St. Paul Lutheran, 609 East Columbia (entrance off South Carleton Street); and Memorial Methodist Church, 425 North Street (entrance facing Karsch Blvd.)

Additional Information

Additional information about each event can be found on the Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland App or at the farmingtonregionalchamber.com website.