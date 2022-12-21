 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Holiday Activities for December 22-28

Local Holiday Activities Header

A variety of Farmington organizations, churches and groups are planning a memorable Christmas season this year by preparing more than a month's worth of family-friendly events.

There are recurring events that will take place throughout December, with the skating rink remaining open into January and other special events taking place through the holidays.

These are the activities planned for Dec. 22-28:

Thursday, December 22 — The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from 5–9 p.m. Winter Wonderland at Long Hall is open from 6-8 p.m.

Friday, December 23 — The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from 5-9 p.m. Winter Wonderland at Long Hall is open from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, December 24 —The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from noon-9 p.m.

Sunday, December 25 — The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from noon-6 p.m.

Monday, December 26 – Wednesday December 28 — The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from 5-9 p.m. Winter Wonderland at Long Hall open from 6-8 p.m.

Additional Information

Additional information about each event can be found on the Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland App or at the farmingtonregionalchamber.com website.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

