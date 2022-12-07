Local Holiday Activities for December 8-14

A variety of Farmington organizations, churches and groups are planning a memorable Christmas season this year by preparing more than a month's worth of family-friendly events.

There are recurring events that will take place throughout December, with the skating rink remaining open into January and other special events taking place through the holidays.

These are the activities planned for Dec. 8-14:

Thursday, December 8 — The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from 5–9 p.m. Winter Wonderland at Long Hall is open from 6-8 p.m. The Nutcracker Ballet at Centene Center begins at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 9 — The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from 5-9 p.m. Free horse-drawn carriage rides downtown from 5-9 p.m. Winter Wonderland at Long Hall is open from 6-8 p.m. The Nutcracker Ballet at Centene Center begins at 7 p.m. The Magic of Christmas Choral Review at Mineral Area Fine Arts Theater begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 10 — Breakfast with Santa at Winter Wonderland at 9 a.m. The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Horse-drawn carriage rides downtown from noon-4 p.m. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from noon-9 p.m. Long House tours noon-4 p.m. Winter Wonderland at Long Hall open from 1-3 p.m. The Nutcracker Ballet at Centene Center has two performances at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 11 — The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from noon-6 p.m.

Monday, December 12 — The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from 5-9 p.m. Winter Wonderland at Long Hall open from 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, December 13 — The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from 5-9 p.m. Winter Wonderland at Long Hall open from 6-8 p.m. Community Band Christmas Concert at Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 14 — The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from 5-9 p.m. Winter Wonderland at Long Hall open from 6-8 p.m.

Additional Information

Additional information about each event can be found on the Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland App or at the farmingtonregionalchamber.com website.