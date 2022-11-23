Local Holiday Activities for November 23-30

A variety of Farmington organizations, churches and groups are planning a memorable Christmas season this year by preparing more than a month's worth of family-friendly events.

There are recurring events that will take place throughout the months of November and December, with the skating rink remaining open into January and other special events taking place through the holidays.

These are the activities planned for Nov. 23-30:

Thursday, November 24 — Thanksgiving Day will have the CASA Festival of Trees online auction starting at noon and the skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park officially opening from 5–9 p.m.

Friday, November 25 — CASA Festival of Trees at the Centene Center opens at 9 a.m. The event will feature holiday music and activities until 8 p.m. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, November 26 — CASA Festival of Trees at the Centene Center opens at 9 a.m. and will feature holiday music and activities until 8 p.m. The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Downtown Christmas Walk combines with Shop Small Saturday Scavenger Hunt throughout the day. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from noon-9 p.m. Free downtown horse-drawn carriage rides will be from noon-4 p.m., weather permitting.

Sunday, November 27 — The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from noon-6 p.m.

Monday, November 28-Wednesday, November 30 — The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from 5-9 p.m.

Shop Small Saturday Scavenger Hunt Saturday

The "Shop Small Saturday Scavenger Hunt Saturday" is a contest where customers can enter to win a $500 value prize package. To enter, customers must download the Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland App and go to 11 of the more than 20 businesses listed on the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s website or the Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland App. Players must scan the QR-Code at a listed business to be entered to win. The winner will be announced live at noon Dec. 5 on the Farmington Regional Chamber Facebook page.

White Christmas

Tickets are currently available at mafinearts.org for the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy White Christmas Theater Production being held Dec. 1-4.

Additional Information

Additional information about each event can be found on the Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland App or at the farmingtonregionalchamber.com website.