Local lotto player claims $1.7 million prize

A Missouri Lottery player who purchased a lotto ticket for the Dec. 22 drawing at Convenience Barn, 1750 Columbia St. in Farmington, matched all six numbers drawn to win a $1.7 million jackpot — the final lotto jackpot win of 2021.

As a regular lotto player, the winner said he has come close to winning before by matching five of the six numbers. When it was announced after the Dec. 22 drawing that a jackpot ticket had been sold in Farmington, the winner checked his tickets against the winning numbers drawn.

“We got lucky,” he said, summing up his win.

In total, the six lotto jackpots won in 2021 accounted for $18 million in prizes won by players across the state. Since 1986, 267 lotto jackpot winners have won more than $794.3 million in total jackpot prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players in St. Francois County won more than $13.9 million in total lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $4.8 million of lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the county. To see how each school district in the county benefited from lottery proceeds, visit MOLottery.com

Lottery proceeds make up approximately 3-4% of the state’s funding for public education. In FY21, the lottery generated $345 million for vital education programs, including A+ scholarships.

Since sales started in 1986, the Missouri Lottery has generated more than $7 billion for the state and public education, lottery players have won more than $17 billion in prizes, and retailers have earned more than $1.6 billion in commissions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0