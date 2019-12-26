Local man assigned to MSHP Troop C

Dennis Pogue of Farmington is among 31 troopers who graduated Dec. 20 from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City. He has been assigned to Troop C, Zone 14, which covers St. Francois and Washington counties.
In addition to Pogue, academy graduate Thadeus E. McVeigh of Columbia has also been assigned to the Park Hills-based troop.
The announcement was made last week by Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The 108th Recruit Class reported to the academy July 1 for 25-weeks of training to become a trooper. Pogue, along with the 30 other troopers in his class, will report to duty in their assigned troops on Jan. 6.
Mike Kelly, aka the Voice of Mizzou, provided the keynote address during the graduation ceremony that took place in the Law Enforcement Academy gymnasium. Special guest Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandra K. Karsten and Col. Olson also addressed the class.
The Honorable Mary Rhodes Russell, Supreme Court of Missouri, administered the oath of office to the new troopers and Dean Roger K. McMillian, vice president of College Affairs for Mineral Area College, conferred an associate of applied science degree to 10 of the new troopers. Troop F Color Guard presented and retired the colors. Sergeant Andrew A. Henry, Troop H, sang the national anthem. Pastor Crystal Karr from the United Methodist Church in Maysville gave both the invocation and benediction.
Four class awards were presented. The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earned the respective award. Trooper Eric M. Clark Jr. earned the physical fitness award, Trooper John L. Colwell earned the firearms award and Trooper Kainen M. Nance earned the academic award. Trooper Olivia G. Imhoff accepted the Superintendent’s Award, which was presented to the person with the most points overall.
