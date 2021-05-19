Local marine talks of experiences inside Kuwait

This story originally appeared in the Friday, May 24, 1991 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
When Trevor Spink of Farmington joined the United States Marines, the last thing he envisioned was being involved in a war.
In the sandy flatlands of Kuwait with enemy artillery fire getting closer and closer, he realized this war was real.
Spink told of his six months in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait Friday to a group of fourth-grade pen pals from Truman Elementary School.
“I really didn’t think I would be in a war,” Spink said. “I thought it was just going to be a standstill.
“I finally accepted it (war) when I saw the artillery going off. I mean, the Marines train you for this, but you never think you will be involved in a war.”
Not only was Spink involved, but he was up close and personal with the Iraqi enemy. Spink was a frontline “grunt” soldier for the Marines. His unit advanced inside Kuwait, close to Kuwait City.
Spink told his fourth-grade pen pals that the scariest moment of his day was searching for the captured Iraqi soldiers. Spink said his unit took over 400 prisoners in a four-day period.
“It was really scary,” Spink said. “We had heard reports that when they give up, they try and take as many of the enemy with them as possible.”
With this in mind, Spink said he could remember sweat building up on his hands as he would search the prisoners, hoping nothing tragic would occur.
He said some of the prisoners spoke English, and they were very cooperative with the American Marines. Spink showed the class pamphlets Americans air-dropped on the Iraqi soldiers asking them to surrender and telling them the proper techniques to use when surrendering.
After discussing the war and showing photos of his duty, Spink thanked the students for their letters and their support.
“It was great moral support to hear from the kids,” Spink said. “It made the whole experience a lot better.
“It was like they were saying, ‘We support you in every way.’”
And if he had to do it all over again?
“I would go tomorrow,” Spink said.
From the Jan. 28, 2005 issue of The Washington Post:
Trevor Spink was literally the face of the U.S. Marine Corps. From 1996 until 2000. Spink''s image in full dress uniform was used on Marine recruiting posters, billboards and literature across the country. He served in the Gulf War and signed up for three tours in Iraq.
“He had a lot of easy jobs in the Corps, but every time a war would happen, he'd sign up for the infantry,” said his half-brother, Lucas Kozloski. “He loved it and he loved his country.”
Spink, 36, of Farmington, Missouri, died July 10 in a vehicle accident in Anbar Province. He was born in Abington, Pennsylvania, and attended high school in Farmington. An Eagle Scout, he joined the Marines in 1985, months after graduating high school. He was based at Camp Pendelton, California.
Spink returned from the Middle East in May and June to see his family, visit friends and ride his beloved Harley-Davidson motorcycle. His aunt, Cindi Lamers, fixed him grilled chicken, just as he asked.
“Everybody gains weight when Trevor's home because we love to cook and eat,” Lamers said.
Spink is survived by his mother, father and two stepfathers.