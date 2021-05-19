Local marine talks of experiences inside Kuwait

With this in mind, Spink said he could remember sweat building up on his hands as he would search the prisoners, hoping nothing tragic would occur.

He said some of the prisoners spoke English, and they were very cooperative with the American Marines. Spink showed the class pamphlets Americans air-dropped on the Iraqi soldiers asking them to surrender and telling them the proper techniques to use when surrendering.

After discussing the war and showing photos of his duty, Spink thanked the students for their letters and their support.

“It was great moral support to hear from the kids,” Spink said. “It made the whole experience a lot better.

“It was like they were saying, ‘We support you in every way.’”

And if he had to do it all over again?

“I would go tomorrow,” Spink said.

From the Jan. 28, 2005 issue of The Washington Post:

Trevor Spink was literally the face of the U.S. Marine Corps. From 1996 until 2000. Spink''s image in full dress uniform was used on Marine recruiting posters, billboards and literature across the country. He served in the Gulf War and signed up for three tours in Iraq.