Local nursing community receives resident service award

Southbrook, skilled nursing by Americare, recently received an award for resident service during a surprise ceremony held at the community. Members of Americare’s leadership were on hand to present the award and celebrate with the team.

Southbrook was selected from Americare’s 22 skilled nursing communities to receive the award based on exemplary quality in the area of resident service. The recognition is one of four philosophy awards that reflect the four priorities of the company: service to residents, service to the employees, service to the community, and fiscal responsibility.

According to Southbrook Administrator John Clauser, the award belongs to the entire team at the community. “We’re so proud to be recognized in this way,” said Clauser. “Americare is a top-notch organization with high standards in every area. We were compared to many other excellent communities and came out on top. That means a lot”

The community was evaluated using specific criteria that included state survey results, resident/family survey results and other quality indicators. Awards are given annually each spring and reflect a community’s performance during the prior 12 months.

“The company considers a nomination in any one category quite an achievement,” said Americare President Michael Hammond. “The community that actually wins the award is simply the best of the best and truly reflects the quality that has made Americare a trusted name in eldercare services.”

Located at 1108 W. Liberty in Farmington, Southbrook is a 104-bed skilled nursing community licensed by the state of Missouri.