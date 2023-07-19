Local radio stations AM1240 KFMO and B104.3 have won the Missouri Broadcasters Association Award for Best Promotion and a certificate of merit for Play-By-Play of the Year in the small market category. The announcement was made at the annual Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet held June 3.

The First Place award for Best Promotion was for B104.3 and KFMO’s Diamonds and More Jewelers Jingle Bell Rock.

“Long running promotions like the Diamonds and More Jewelers Jingle Bell Rock are something listeners love, but sometimes if you ramp them up, by adding new and exciting elements, it can make it even more fun,” said Audra Caine, B104/KFMO operations manager. “Our win for best promotion just proves our team's belief that change can be good, and we are raising the bar for this and many other aspects of our community involvement. Our team makes the effort, and our listeners and clients reap the rewards.”

The Certificate of Merit for Play-By-Play is for Jared Pettus’s call of the Mineral Area College vs Moberly men’s basketball contest on January 14th, 2023.

“It’s an honor to receive a Certificate of Merit as a finalist in Missouri for Play-by-Play,” said KFMO Sports Announcer Jared Pettus, “I couldn’t do it without the great work family we have at Odle Media Group. They make my job easy and a dream with the family atmosphere, not just from my co-workers but also the teams, coaches, and athletic directors as well.”

KFMO also officially accepted and received the Station of the Year award in the small market category, the first of its kind.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our team here at Odle Media Group,” said Chuck Odle, owner/managing partner. “Every person takes pride in what they do and executes it with passion and professionalism. What an honor it was to receive the Radio Station of the Year award! It’s truly an honor to have such a talented group of broadcasters as a part of our family here at Odle Media Group.”

AM1240 KFMO and B104.3 radio have received over 35 first place awards from the Missouri Broadcasters Association since 1998. The group of stations has also received numerous Certificates of Merit for additional entries over the years. Each year, the Missouri Broadcasters Association recognizes outstanding achievements in both radio and television in the state. Each category is judged by broadcast professionals from another state. The MBA celebrated their 75th anniversary this year and has been giving out awards for over 50 years.