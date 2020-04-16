Local school growing space tomatoes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, April 5, 1990 issue of the Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor

Budding student scientists in the various classes throughout the Farmington Elementary buildings are planting gardens to experiment with tomato seeds from space.

During the spring semester, students will grow and monitor space-exposed seeds and Earth-based seeds, searching for differences caused by long-term exposure to cosmic Radiation. Results gathered by the students will be forwarded to NASA by June 15 for a final report.

For nearly 6 years the seeds were exposed to the harsh environment of space, subjected to cosmic radiation, temperature extremes, weightlessness, and the vacuum of space. Students will be looking for possible mutations to the tomato plant, such as changes in fruit size and color, growth rate, and leaf, stem, and stalk shapes and sizes. The pink grapefruit is a mutation resulting from irradiating with white grapefruit seed.

The Space Exposed Experiment Developed for Students (SEEDS) was one of 57 experiments housed on the recently recovered 11-ton Long Duration Exposure Facility satellite. After a nearly 6-year voyage in space, the 12.5 million tomato seeds were rescued by the crew of the Space Shuttle Columbia on January 12, 1990.