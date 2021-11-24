Local schools observe Education Week with special programs

The following story originally appeared in the Friday, Nov. 7, 1941, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The following statement by the President of the United States seems appropriate at this time. We quote:

"To the Patrons, Students and Teachers of American Schools:

The theme of the twenty-first observance of American Education Week should strike a responsive chord in the hearts of all patriotic citizens. EDUCATION FOR A STRONG AMERICA has in it a timely note of optimism. It reminds us of the sources of our inherent strength — the courage and fortitude of individual men and women devoted to freedom and its defense.

"Today's young Americans are not taking their freedoms for granted. They are being taught that freedom must be held by each generation; that it is not by hoarding, but by sacrificial giving that life gains meaning and power.

"Organized education does its full part to make America strong. It helps to dispel ignorance and confusion. It builds knowledge and character. It stimulates a desire to achieve the satisfaction of the good life and to eliminate evil from the world.

"The challenge of today's tragic world is ever with us. We must guard against any feeling of fatalism. The shape of things to come is ominous only to those who lack resolution; who fail to sense the inherent strength of democracy; who lack faith that we live in a moral universe in which truth, righteousness, and justice will eventually be made to triumph.'

Franklin D. Roosevelt

In the observance of American Education Week the following programs will be given by the different departments of the Farmington Public Schools:

Monday, Nov. 10, "Building Physical Fitness" — Eighth Grade

Tuesday, Nov. 11, "We Hold These Truths,' Armistice Program — Seniors

Wednesday, Nov. 12, "Improving Economic Well Being' — Freshman Class

Thursday, Nov. 13, "Enriching Family Life" — Sophomore Class

Friday, Nov. 14, "Learning the Ways of Democracy" — 6th and 7th Grades

The programs listed above will all be held in the High School Auditorium, beginning at 9:50 o'clock in the morning. On Thursday afternoon beginning at 1:30 o'clock the W. L. Johns School will give a special program of appropriate numbers in the new school building.

On Friday afternoon at 1:45 o'clock the Annie Lloyd School will have an appropriate Education Week program in that building.

All patrons and school friends are most cordially invited to attend any or all the programs. Of course, the admission is free, and the presence of every visitor will be greatly appreciated.

In addition to the special programs being presented, parents and friends of the school are urged to visit the classrooms at work at any hour they are in session. Congenial pupil ushers will meet visitors and escort or direct them to the classroom they wish to visit.

The Publicity Committee, composed of Mrs. Essie Newman, Miss Gertrude Zimmer, and Joe M. Toalson, has made an earnest effort to contact as many organizations in the community as possible and it is hoped that they will be fully represented in the schools throughout the week.

_____________________

Two interesting and educational food demonstrations were given in the home economics department on Tuesday, Nov. 4th. The demonstration in the morning was given by Miss Effie Grant, District Supervisor with Farm Security Administration of Cape Girardeau, and Miss Ruth Flett, Supervisor for the Farmington area. This session was devoted to the preparation of meat and vegetable dishes.

Miss Anita Dickson, home demonstration agent for St. Francois County, gave a splendid meat canning demonstration at the afternoon meeting. Miss Dickson consented to give her help when Mrs. Murphy, Kerr representative, was unable to be here because of illness.

The meeting was well attended by homemakers from St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties. The girls in the home economics classes were guests, and they received very helpful information.

