Local schools to start classes September 2nd

This story originally appeared in the Aug. 22, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
By order of the Board of Education the Farmington Public Schools will begin on Tuesday morning, Sept. 2nd.
Difficulty in securing building material has delayed the completion of the new Jefferson School Building, but the indications at present are that it will be ready to occupy on the opening day of school. All other buildings have been made ready for school, and supplies are on hand, or arriving daily, to meet all needs for the opening of school.
High School registration will begin on Thursday morning, Aug. 28th. Seniors will register on the forenoon of Thursday; Juniors in the afternoon; Sophomore pupils on Friday morning, and Freshmen on Friday afternoon. It is hoped that registration will be completed on Friday afternoon, in order to give time for class adjustments on Saturday.
At considerable expense, chemistry is being added to the high school course, and will be offered to Junior and Senior pupils who have some definite reason for taking same. Pupils entering this class will be subject to extra expense. In addition to textbook and manual, it will be necessary for pupils to make a laboratory deposit of approximately $2.00 to partially cover the laboratory breakage and chemicals supplied.
The usual custom will be followed regarding the admittance of beginners in the primary department. Children who become six years old by January 15th, 1942 may enter school on the opening day. Pupils becoming six years old between Jan. 15, and May 15, 1942 will be allowed to enter school at the beginning of the second half year, about the middle of January next.
All primary pupils entering in September should do so at the opening of school or within the first week, or they will be handicapped and liable to become discouraged because other pupils are ahead of them.
Farmington teachers will meet in a general conference on Monday morning, Sept. 1st, at 9:00 o'clock for the discussion of routine matters and to complete plans for the opening of school. School will be in session a full day on Tuesday and regular class work will begin promptly on the opening of school.
The fine spirit of interest and cooperation on the part of the parents and pupils exemplified in the past is earnestly solicited during the coming school year.
School patrons wishing further information regarding school should feel free to call Principal H. C. Haile of the high school or the Superintendent, either of whom will be glad to discuss any phase of schoolwork with interested patrons.
W. L. Johns, Supt. of Schools