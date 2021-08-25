Local schools to start classes September 2nd

This story originally appeared in the Aug. 22, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

By order of the Board of Education the Farmington Public Schools will begin on Tuesday morning, Sept. 2nd.

Difficulty in securing building material has delayed the completion of the new Jefferson School Building, but the indications at present are that it will be ready to occupy on the opening day of school. All other buildings have been made ready for school, and supplies are on hand, or arriving daily, to meet all needs for the opening of school.

High School registration will begin on Thursday morning, Aug. 28th. Seniors will register on the forenoon of Thursday; Juniors in the afternoon; Sophomore pupils on Friday morning, and Freshmen on Friday afternoon. It is hoped that registration will be completed on Friday afternoon, in order to give time for class adjustments on Saturday.

At considerable expense, chemistry is being added to the high school course, and will be offered to Junior and Senior pupils who have some definite reason for taking same. Pupils entering this class will be subject to extra expense. In addition to textbook and manual, it will be necessary for pupils to make a laboratory deposit of approximately $2.00 to partially cover the laboratory breakage and chemicals supplied.