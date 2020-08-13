Local soldier surprises family with early return

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The family of Ryan Barnes was in for a big surprise Friday when the young man surprised them at their Farmington home after returning a week early from three months of Army National Guard basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

There was a lot of hugging, crying and kissing that went on when Barnes suddenly stepped out from behind his hiding place to surprise his mom, Lori, grandparents Doyle and Carolyn Smith, and girlfriend, Kaylee Collins.

Barnes, who will be a senior at Farmington High School this fall, is taking advantage of a special program that allowed him to complete basic training over the summer between his 11th and 12th grade years, and then enter the service after graduating high school next spring.

"I decided to join the Army National Guard to give service back to the people who have served before," he said. "Another big reason is the opportunity it gave me for my future schooling."

Asked about his three months of "basic," Smith said, "The training challenged me in many different ways, both physically and mentally. I know for a fact that if you put your mind to something, you can do anything you desire. I definitely feel that I have learned things that will help me know and later on — not only in my military career, but in my civilian life as well."