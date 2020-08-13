Local soldier surprises family with early return

The family of Ryan Barnes was in for a big surprise Friday when the young man surprised them at their Farmington home after returning a week early from three months of Army National Guard basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
There was a lot of hugging, crying and kissing that went on when Barnes suddenly stepped out from behind his hiding place to surprise his mom, Lori, grandparents Doyle and Carolyn Smith, and girlfriend, Kaylee Collins.
Barnes, who will be a senior at Farmington High School this fall, is taking advantage of a special program that allowed him to complete basic training over the summer between his 11th and 12th grade years, and then enter the service after graduating high school next spring.
"I decided to join the Army National Guard to give service back to the people who have served before," he said. "Another big reason is the opportunity it gave me for my future schooling."
Asked about his three months of "basic," Smith said, "The training challenged me in many different ways, both physically and mentally. I know for a fact that if you put your mind to something, you can do anything you desire. I definitely feel that I have learned things that will help me know and later on — not only in my military career, but in my civilian life as well."
The plan to surprise Barnes' family members and girlfriend was cooked up by Barnes and his sister Mattie, who picked him up the night before from the airport and took him to her home in Rolla to spend the night. The siblings made the two-hour drive to Farmington the next morning to pull off the unexpected reunion.
"Coming home to surprise my family was one of the greatest feelings in my life and getting back into the civilian life is great," Barnes said. "I get to meet up with my family and friends and maintain my fitness. I'm excited to see what all the Army National Guard has to offer me in my career."
