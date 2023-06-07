Truman State University has announced several Farmington, Doe Run and Ste. Genevieve students whose names appear on the school's spring 2023 President's List or Vice President of Academic Affairs List.

To qualify for either list, a student must be an undergraduate and complete at least 12 hours of credit during the semester.

Local students making the President's List — with a perfect 4.0 grade point average — are Dreston Hoffman and Breanna Mathes of Farmington; and Mary Roth and Alexandria Werner of Ste. Genevieve.

Local students making the Vice President of Academic Affairs List —with a grade point average between 3.50-3.99 — are Lily Borrego, Kate Howard, Alexander Karst, Caitlyn Mabry and JC Odle of Farmington; and Heather Beard of Doe Run.

Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 26 consecutive years, and Washington Monthly ranked Truman as the No. 7 master’s university in the nation.