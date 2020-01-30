{{featured_button_text}}
Local students on MAC Dean's List released

The names of Farmington and Doe Run students appearing on the fall 2019 Mineral Area College Dean's List have been released.

 File photo

Farmington and Doe Run students whose names appear on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester has been announced.

Students at the Park Hills-based community college so honored must:

■ earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades,

■ be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and

■ have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573-518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu.

Mineral Area College is a comprehensive, public, two-year community college in Park Hills, Missouri.

The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:

Doe Run

Kammi R. Keehl

Farmington

Ronald J. Boyd

Katelyn M. Boyer

Hailee C. Coleman

Hannah G. Coleman

Lilly A. Combs

Gillian E. Cummins

Jared R. Degonia

Abigail C. Doty

Sloane E. Elam

Mackenzie J. Govro

Morgan J. Govro

Ella K. Gray

Nathaniel L. Greif

Staci M. Hammock

Kyle R. Hatch

Austin S. Henson

Kimberly E. Jackson

Kevin L. Kappler

Olivia M. Klug

Caitlyn E. Mabry

Alysa K. Massey

Alissa H. McCandliss

Emily D. Miller

Justin C. Minks

Anthony A. Schmid

Kurtis J. Stevens

Natalie S. Thomure

Katelyn M. Thorne

Samuel W. Toppins

Laney R. Tucker

The following students maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester:

Doe Run

Meghan L. Barnhouse

Heather G. Beard

April S. Farmer

Elle M. Lappe

Dakota L. Napoli

Kinley M. Wilkerson

Farmington

Kaitlin A. Adams

Cassandra L. Black

Joni N. Boekemier

Riley C. Bohn

Aaron D. Bowles

Melissa L. Boyer

Helena K. Bradley

Isabelle G. Bradley

Danyelle N. Brewer

Andrea L. Bryson Gomez

Kevin J. Bullock

Blair N. Busenbark

Lauren N. Cartee

Jake B. Casey

Corey D. Cawvey

Megan E. Cecil

Brandon R. Cooper

Michelle R. Cover

Emily Davidson

Kasondra D. Day

Michelle L. Dettling

Thomas R. Donaldson

Hannah R. Duncan

Megan C. Eaves

Emily C. Friedmeyer

Dean M. Friedrich

Emmaline G. Glore

Connie L. Green

Emily R. Greif

Alan R. Grenier

Melinda K. Hagen

Allyson M. Helms

Justin R. Herrington

Margaret V. Hull

Travis K. Jackson

Tessa L. Juliette

Lane J. Keehl

Bryan D. Kelley

Rebecca L. Kellogg

Macy M. King

Madison N. Mayberry

Amelia G. McDowell

Grace M. Miller

Melissa L. Miller

Shiloh Q. Miller

Emily Motley

Nicola C. Myers

Bobbie R. Nash

Jenna Nguyen

Amanda N. Noblin

Yuri M. Ray

Carly R. Robbs

Ashley A. Salz

Sydney G. Schoenbeck

Billie J. Since

Amelia G. Sproat

Marilyn R. Stough

Jaydyn N. Sullivan

Amanda K. Trokey

Luke S. Vanamburg

Annie M. Varhalla

William D. Vazques-Calderon

Ezekiel T. Wagganer

Ryan D. Wampler

Melissa A. Wheat

Joshua T. White

James L. Willis

Morgan L. Wood

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments