Local students on MAC Dean's List released

Farmington and Doe Run students whose names appear on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester has been announced.
Students at the Park Hills-based community college so honored must:
■ earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades,
■ be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and
■ have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573-518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu.
Mineral Area College is a comprehensive, public, two-year community college in Park Hills, Missouri.
The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:
Doe Run
Kammi R. Keehl
Farmington
Ronald J. Boyd
Katelyn M. Boyer
Hailee C. Coleman
Hannah G. Coleman
Lilly A. Combs
Gillian E. Cummins
Jared R. Degonia
Abigail C. Doty
Sloane E. Elam
Mackenzie J. Govro
Morgan J. Govro
Ella K. Gray
Nathaniel L. Greif
Staci M. Hammock
Kyle R. Hatch
Austin S. Henson
Kimberly E. Jackson
Kevin L. Kappler
Olivia M. Klug
Caitlyn E. Mabry
Alysa K. Massey
Alissa H. McCandliss
Emily D. Miller
Justin C. Minks
Anthony A. Schmid
Kurtis J. Stevens
Natalie S. Thomure
Katelyn M. Thorne
Samuel W. Toppins
Laney R. Tucker
The following students maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester:
Doe Run
Meghan L. Barnhouse
Heather G. Beard
April S. Farmer
Elle M. Lappe
Dakota L. Napoli
Kinley M. Wilkerson
Farmington
Kaitlin A. Adams
Cassandra L. Black
Joni N. Boekemier
Riley C. Bohn
Aaron D. Bowles
Melissa L. Boyer
Helena K. Bradley
Isabelle G. Bradley
Danyelle N. Brewer
Andrea L. Bryson Gomez
Kevin J. Bullock
Blair N. Busenbark
Lauren N. Cartee
Jake B. Casey
Corey D. Cawvey
Megan E. Cecil
Brandon R. Cooper
Michelle R. Cover
Emily Davidson
Kasondra D. Day
Michelle L. Dettling
Thomas R. Donaldson
Hannah R. Duncan
Megan C. Eaves
Emily C. Friedmeyer
Dean M. Friedrich
Emmaline G. Glore
Connie L. Green
Emily R. Greif
Alan R. Grenier
Melinda K. Hagen
Allyson M. Helms
Justin R. Herrington
Margaret V. Hull
Travis K. Jackson
Tessa L. Juliette
Lane J. Keehl
Bryan D. Kelley
Rebecca L. Kellogg
Macy M. King
Madison N. Mayberry
Amelia G. McDowell
Grace M. Miller
Melissa L. Miller
Shiloh Q. Miller
Emily Motley
Nicola C. Myers
Bobbie R. Nash
Jenna Nguyen
Amanda N. Noblin
Yuri M. Ray
Carly R. Robbs
Ashley A. Salz
Sydney G. Schoenbeck
Billie J. Since
Amelia G. Sproat
Marilyn R. Stough
Jaydyn N. Sullivan
Amanda K. Trokey
Luke S. Vanamburg
Annie M. Varhalla
William D. Vazques-Calderon
Ezekiel T. Wagganer
Ryan D. Wampler
Melissa A. Wheat
Joshua T. White
James L. Willis
Morgan L. Wood
