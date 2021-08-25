Local team raises almost $23,000 for Play It Forward

Coach. Michael Kors. Kate Spade. Dooney & Bourke. Consuela. These were a few of the designer labels on display where plenty of participants were eager to win a beautiful bag and contribute to a great cause.
Traditional bingo recently turned into a fashionable event when Coldwell Banker Hulsey hosted its third annual Designer Bag Bingo event at Twin Oaks Vineyard & Winery in Farmington.
With only 360 spots available, it can be hard to get a seat at this popular fundraising event where participants hope to win a name-brand purse during 15 rounds of fun.
Coldwell Banker Hulsey Broker/Owner Kim Hutson got the idea for the Designer Bag Bingo fundraiser after traveling to New Jersey for a work training course. She made friends with Megan, another broker from North Carolina. One day after viewing Megan's Facebook page, Hutson saw an event where Megan and her daughter were raising money for cancer patients in their area. Hutson reached out to Megan for additional details, who eagerly helped her to put on the first event.
Coldwell Banker Hulsey's first Designer Bag Bingo event in 2018 raised more than $10,000. The next year, the group raised more than $17,000. Both amounts went to the Walker Johns Childhood Cancer Foundation.
"This foundation has always been near and dear to our heart, so picking their charity for the first two years was easy," said Hutson. "After our second year, Kelly let us know that she was going to take a step back from the foundation and fundraiser, so we looked for another charity that we felt would make a big impact on our community."
Then after their office attended the John O'Leary event at the Farmington Centene Center and heard about the all-inclusive playground that was to be built in Farmington, they knew who their next fundraiser would benefit.
"We look for charities who support our local community," said Hutson, "and we want to help raise money that will stay right here where we work and play. We feel we have been blessed as realtors and want to give back however we can."
This year's Designer Bag Bingo event raised $22,933 for Play It Forward, the soon-to-be all-inclusive playground to be built in Farmington.
This annual event begins with 15 designer bag supporters who sponsor the 15 rounds of bingo. In fact, many of the sponsors have been part of this event since it began three years ago.
Sponsors for this year's bingo rounds included Twin Oaks Vineyard, Catfish Kettle, First State Community Bank, Sam Scism Ford, Minuteman Press, 12 West, Hearing Care Partners, Preferred Land Title, Shelter Insurance (Brian Laramore), Culver's, Forefront Dermatology (Dr. Samantha McNail), Stacy and Dr. Brett Dickenson, Homestar Financial Corporation (Keran Fears), ENT & Allergy of Southeast Missouri (Dr. Justin Roberts) and JSA Services, LLC.
In addition, many individuals and local businesses donated items and services for prizes for the event including a raffle of four purses, Farmington Civic Center family membership, outdoor gas fireplace from Plummer's, a RTIC cooler and goodies donated by Coldwell Banker, and a gift card to Body by Cyro. A 50/50 and a raffle brought in almost $5,000.
"We have a very generous community and many local businesses who want to be a part of this event," said Hutson, "and they continue to donate everything from purses and wallets to gas cards, gift cards to various restaurants, golf course gift cards, and more. We collected and gave out over 150 door prizes that night! Our community is simply amazing!"
Planning for next year's event begins immediately after the current event has concluded when the team discusses how to improve the event for the next year. They typically collect sponsors and door prize donations about three months before the event. The team spends countless hours making contacts with local businesses and individuals leading up to the event date. They also sell tickets for 45 tables with eight people per table for the event.
In the last month before the fundraiser, the Coldwell Banker Hulsey team works hard to organize all final details to ensure the event is successful and well-orchestrated.
Hutson said her team could not put on this hugely successful event without the community's support and assistance from VFW Post 5741.
"Our agents and the VFW have been a huge blessing because they all come together and volunteer their time to help out," she said. "With the help of our wonderful community and dedicated team, we were able to donate $22,933 to Play It Forward. Our team is so blessed to be part of this community and are we're excited to be able to give back."
Reflecting on this year's Designer Bag Bingo event, Hutson said her team is fortunate to be part of such a wonderful community.
Now that the 2021 Designer Bag Bingo event has wrapped, plans are underway for the 2022 event. The event has been moved back to early April, and the team is starting to research local charities in which they may be able to assist.
Designer Bag Bingo is one of numerous ways the Coldwell Banker Hulsey team helps the community. Throughout the year, the office assists various organizations each month. They also have a six-week food drive in October and November.
"We have an office full of amazing people with huge hearts and truly want to give back to our community," said Hutson. "We are so humbled by the generosity of our wonderful community!"
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal