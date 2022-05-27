Local veterans to compete in National Golden Age Games

Poplar Bluff — Before his death in 2013, Mary Bader’s father, Francis Auld, asked her to make a promise she’s stood by to this day.

“He said ‘promise me something; that when you turn 55, you’ll do these games,’” Bader, a U.S. Army OIF/OEF veteran recalled.

Auld was talking about the National Veterans Golden Age Games, where a year before, at 83 years of age, he competed for the first and only time. It was an experience he described to his daughter as “one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Since that pivotal promise, Bader has competed nearly every year in the Golden Age Games, hampered only by an injury and the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Golden Age Games, billed as “the premier senior adaptive rehabilitation program in the United States, and the only national multi-event sports and recreational seniors’ competition program designed to improve the quality of life for all older veterans,” will be held July 18-23 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Bader will be joined by fellow Army veterans Perry James Sr., who has missed only two games since 2012, and Charles Webb, a first-timer competing in the local “At-Home” competitions.

To get there, the traveling veterans will need some help. While each receives medical care through the Veterans Health Administration, VA is unable to fund their participation in the games, leaving them to seek donations and local sponsors.

“We’ve always had to pay our own way,” says Bader.

While it cannot provide funding for the games, VA does administer a special account through its Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), where those wishing to help may donate.

“We have a donation fund, GPF 9725 Golden Age Games, in which people who want to donate may write a check and place 9725 GAG in the memo section. We'll know where to deposit it,” says Dale Garrett, VA CDCE chief.

As all three have continued to seek donations, they have been preparing by taking advantage of the Whole Health program at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.

“To keep ourselves ready, we do the classes that are offered here at the VA… the Tai Chi, the yoga… through the whole health program,” Bader said. “We practice the physical part and the number-one thing is it makes you more aware of your health, both physically and mentally.”

Other beneficial programs for potential veteran athletes offered at the facility, Bader says, include MOVE weight-loss classes, smoking cessation classes, stress reduction and chronic pain groups, and more.

“This is an excellent opportunity that is paramount so we can get veterans involved in the healthy lifestyle VA tries to promote,” says Webb of the whole health program.

“This whole health program is a life changer if you want it to be, adds James. "You get back what you put in. When I started in 2012, I weighed 282 pounds and I was diabetic. I had high blood pressure and my knees were going bad on me. Participating in these programs with the Veterans Golden Age Games made me realize I could get myself healthier. I’m 207 pounds now, I’m off insulin and my blood pressure is down… it can be done.”

Caleb Campbell is a new recreational therapist at the John J. Pershing VAMC and will travel with the athletes to the games as their coach, something the veterans are grateful for.

“We’re glad to have him because me and Mary have been doing this without coaches. He’s a bright young man who is very valuable for us,” James says. “He’s very knowledgeable and he’s a very pleasant person to deal with.”

“I think it’s going to be awesome,” says Campbell, noting “It’s a great program for ‘Fitness for Life,’ which is the motto for the games.”

The games also provide another benefit for veterans, each says.

“It’s going to be something productive, not just from getting veterans involved, but from getting people together to challenge their differences,” says Webb.

“It gives veterans an opportunity [for] camaraderie at the national and local levels,” adds Campbell.

James agrees and describes an example.

“We’re all veterans, and we all root for each other,” he says. “In 2015 in Biloxi, Mississippi, I had one ‘ole boy who could outrun me because, at that time, I was trying to get into the running, and he said ‘come on, give me your hand.’ He took me across the line. He could have won the whole thing, but that wasn’t the point. He had enough medals, and he helped me. That’s the type of camaraderie we get involved in.”

For more information on the Veterans Golden Age Games, veterans can reach out to Campbell at 573-686-4151.

