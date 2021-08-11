 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local women's clubs sponsor youth program
0 comments

Local women's clubs sponsor youth program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the June 14, 1951 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Entry of the Fortnightly Club, the Junior League Club and the Wednesday Study Club in a nationwide $25,000 prize "Build Freedom with Youth" contest has been announced by the officers of these three Farmington women's organizations.

Mrs. Prentice Wampler is president of the Fortnightly Club, Mrs. Lee Wichman heads the Junior League Club and Mrs. Vivian Chilton is president of the Wednesday Study Club. Sponsored by the General Federation of Women's Clubs and the Kroger Company, the contest offers cash prizes for outstanding community work done by women's clubs in cooperation with teen-agers.

Designed to develop in young people deeper devotion to America-and a greater understanding of the democratic way of life by encouraging youth participation in community affairs, the contest is open to federated clubs in the United States, Alaska and

the District of Columbia. National awards of $10,000, $3,000 and $2,000, as well as state awards of $200 each, will go to winning clubs.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

This week's Take a Guess is an obscure item that has a distinct purpose. Of course, the person is wearing a pair of sandals, but there's a wir…

SEMO-BH HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING
News

SEMO-BH HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING

SEMO Behavioral Health, 1103 Weber Road, holds a ribbon cutting Tuesday, July 27, under the auspices of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a really odd and obscure item. It is a real product you can purchase and it has a specific purpose. It's possible …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News