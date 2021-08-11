Local women's clubs sponsor youth program

This story originally appeared in the June 14, 1951 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Entry of the Fortnightly Club, the Junior League Club and the Wednesday Study Club in a nationwide $25,000 prize "Build Freedom with Youth" contest has been announced by the officers of these three Farmington women's organizations.

Mrs. Prentice Wampler is president of the Fortnightly Club, Mrs. Lee Wichman heads the Junior League Club and Mrs. Vivian Chilton is president of the Wednesday Study Club. Sponsored by the General Federation of Women's Clubs and the Kroger Company, the contest offers cash prizes for outstanding community work done by women's clubs in cooperation with teen-agers.

Designed to develop in young people deeper devotion to America-and a greater understanding of the democratic way of life by encouraging youth participation in community affairs, the contest is open to federated clubs in the United States, Alaska and

the District of Columbia. National awards of $10,000, $3,000 and $2,000, as well as state awards of $200 each, will go to winning clubs.

