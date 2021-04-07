LOCALS ATTEND TRAINING SEMINAR

Personal Enrichment Programs, a staff training seminar and consultation company based in Sikeston, Missouri, recently presented 60 participants from Missouri with a certificate for successful completion of the seminar “Adventures in Attitudes.” The four-day seminar was held at the Lodge of the Four Seasons at Lake Ozarks. The following persons in this area are pictured above with the other graduates: Joe Straughan of Thomas Dell Nursing Home, Janet Straughan of Farmington, Carl A. Virgien of Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, Lois Virgien of Ste. Genevieve and Lea Scott of Meadow Manor.