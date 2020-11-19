 Skip to main content
Lodholz celebrates 100 years with a parade
World War II veteran Warren Lodholz celebrates his 100th birthday with a parade held in his honor Nov. 7 at his new home, Cedarhurst of Farmington

 Submitted photo

World War II veteran and Farmington Warren Lodholz recently celebrated a century of life with a special parade held in his honor Nov. 7 in front of his new home at Cedarhurst of Farmington.

Until recently moving to the assisted living facility, Lodholz had an American flag flying in front of his home and on his way to pick up the mail every day, he would salute and recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Of course with the move, things have changed but only a little.

“I now have a little flag on my desk in the kitchen,” he said. “I have to resort to that.”

At 100 years of age, Lodholz has not lost his sense of duty and responsibility and still stays up-to-date on current events.

“I’m doing fine,” he said. “I voted absentee ballot. I mailed it before I came over here. I stay up-to-date on my voting.”

During World War II, Lodholz spent 20 months in North Africa and six months in France until the war ended.

He said, “We got citations for the Sicilian Campaign, because we were right across the Mediterranean Sea in North Africa.”

Lodholz' unit supported General Patton’s Army in both places. He has a remarkable memory of his service, regaling stories from more than 70 years ago.

As he reflected on his advanced age, Lodholz said he felt good and had no pain. He admitted, however, that he lamented seeing his friends passing away.

“It’s a sign of getting older, take one day at a time,” he said. “I think to reach this age, when you’re young you have to be active all the time. I played tennis and sports and things. I have a good outlook on life. I say my rosary every night. I’ve said it since I was in North Africa. I believe in miracles.”

He was married to the love of his life, Mary Lou, for 59 years and together they raised five children — LuAnn, Janie, Judy, Sue and John.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

