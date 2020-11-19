Lodholz celebrates 100 years with a parade

World War II veteran and Farmington Warren Lodholz recently celebrated a century of life with a special parade held in his honor Nov. 7 in front of his new home at Cedarhurst of Farmington.

Until recently moving to the assisted living facility, Lodholz had an American flag flying in front of his home and on his way to pick up the mail every day, he would salute and recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Of course with the move, things have changed but only a little.

“I now have a little flag on my desk in the kitchen,” he said. “I have to resort to that.”

At 100 years of age, Lodholz has not lost his sense of duty and responsibility and still stays up-to-date on current events.

“I’m doing fine,” he said. “I voted absentee ballot. I mailed it before I came over here. I stay up-to-date on my voting.”

During World War II, Lodholz spent 20 months in North Africa and six months in France until the war ended.

He said, “We got citations for the Sicilian Campaign, because we were right across the Mediterranean Sea in North Africa.”