Long named PHC's Star Service Team Member for June
Chris Long

 Submitted photo

Parkland Health Center has announced that Chris Long has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for the month of June. She is a transporter in the Radiology department and has worked at PHC for two years.

Long’s nomination reads in part, “She has become a valuable asset to our Radiology department. She always has a positive attitude and a smile on her face. She takes her job very seriously and actively searches for work that needs to be done. Our department/hospital is very blessed to have her as an employee.”

When asked what she enjoys most about her job, Long replied, “I love to help and meet new people, and transporting gives me a great opportunity to do that. The people in my department have taught me a lot about Radiology, and the nurses I have worked with are awesome. It’s just a great place to work.”

Upon learning that she had been selected for the ICARE Star Service award, Long said, “I was surprised, but very excited. I don’t do things to get recognition — I do them because I want to. That’s the way a job should be. I consider it an honor that someone nominated me for this award because everyone here deserves it.”

ICARE is PHC’s patient experience service initiative, and the acronym represents the following values: Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

