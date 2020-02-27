LONG-TIME LIONS CLUB MEMBER HONORED
LONG-TIME LIONS CLUB MEMBER HONORED

LONG-TIME LIONS CLUB MEMBER HONORED
Kevin Jenkins

District 26-M1 Governor Rodney McConnell, right, presents a special recognition to long-time Farmington Lions Club member Don Alexander who joined the organization 57 years ago and has rarely missed a meeting in all that time. ? noted that Alexander has received several perfect attendance awards over the years for his efforts.

In addition to his regular attendance, he's been involved in all of the club's activities, projects and fundraisers through the years and has held all its leadership posts at one time or another over the past five decades. The recognition was made at a joint meeting of the Farmington and Park Hills Lions Club held Feb. 20 at Pasta House.

