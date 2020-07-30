Looking back at 200 years

While switching from a career in medicine to one in mass media may seem to many a pretty big leap, what led Brown to add “published author” to his resumé?

“I started writing history books because of all the places I’ve lived in the Show-Me State,” he explained. “Somewhere along the way I started making a list of the famous people from Missouri — and the list kept getting longer and longer. I loved seeing all these people from these small towns and big towns all over the state of Missouri who had risen to the top of their profession.

“So, as we approach the Missouri Bicentennial, my publisher who has done all my books so far — Reedy Press here in St. Louis — said, ‘Let’s take that information and put it in an almanac in timeline form so people can see the big historical moments and the historical people that have done them from 1821 all the way to 2021.’ Putting it in a format like this where everybody can enjoy it has been, to me, one of the best things because I’m able to go out and I talk to groups — when I’m allowed to — and let them know that it doesn’t matter where you come from in the state of Missouri. You can achieve great things because people have done it before.