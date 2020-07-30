Looking back at 200 years

A St. Louis TV news anchor with personal ties to the city of Farmington has written a new book, “Missouri: An Illustrated Timeline,” in celebration of next year’s Missouri Bicentennial — and by all accounts, it's a winner.
The attractive 194-page hardcover almanac unlocks the state’s most intriguing, entertaining and secret historical events through an abundant use of vignettes, photographs and illustrations.
The book’s author, John W. Brown — the evening news anchor and political correspondent at KTVI, Fox 2 — is nationally recognized not only for his well-respected television career, but also in his other roles as a public speaker, inventor, author and radio talk show host.
The author of several other books that include "Missouri Legends: Famous People from the Show-Me State”; “The Ultimate Missouri Trivia Book”; “100 Things to Do in Orlando Before You Die”; and “The Missouri Almanac 2019,” Brown is married to the former Teresa Meyer of Farmington and the couple has two children — Lauren and Sophia.
“I’m the only guy in the house with two teenage girls and a wife, so I juggle quite a bit,” Brown said with a laugh.
Asked how he met his wife, Brown said, “I was actually working in Miami at the time and had a job interview in St. Louis. After my job interview, I went out to a restaurant in Clayton, Missouri, and met some friends for dinner, and she was there. We struck up a conversation and next thing you know I got the job back in Missouri and I moved back from Miami. We continued dating and we’ve been together ever since.
“Now I spend every holiday in Farmington, Missouri. Teresa has a big family there in Farmington. My wife’s family — Dale and Jane Meyer — are pretty well known. My wife has four brothers and sisters. I think probably everybody in Farmington who graduated from high school went with one of her family members at some point. My father-in-law, Dale, passed away in 2016, but my mother-in-law Jane is who we come to visit all the time in Farmington.”
As far as his writing career goes, Brown admitted that his interest in Missouri history was piqued after having lived in so many different parts of the state while growing up.
“The best way to explain it is that I lived in 20 different places — all in Missouri — before graduating college,” he said. “I graduated from high school over around Belle, Missouri, but I lived all over the state growing up as my family bounced around.”
Interestingly, while Brown ended up working in media, he originally had a totally different career path in mind. After graduating from Central Methodist University with a degree in biology and a minor in chemistry, he intended to attend medical school and become a doctor — but that wasn’t meant to be.
He said, “The first discussion of the future of health care began around 1994, and so all the hospitals and all the doctors I had interned with said, ‘If you’re not serious about this and you don’t know for sure you want to go through this entire process, don’t go right now. Hang out for a little while.’ So, that was how I ended up in Miami and I got into radio down there. After a couple of years of living on South Beach, there was no going back to medical school.”
While switching from a career in medicine to one in mass media may seem to many a pretty big leap, what led Brown to add “published author” to his resumé?
“I started writing history books because of all the places I’ve lived in the Show-Me State,” he explained. “Somewhere along the way I started making a list of the famous people from Missouri — and the list kept getting longer and longer. I loved seeing all these people from these small towns and big towns all over the state of Missouri who had risen to the top of their profession.
“So, as we approach the Missouri Bicentennial, my publisher who has done all my books so far — Reedy Press here in St. Louis — said, ‘Let’s take that information and put it in an almanac in timeline form so people can see the big historical moments and the historical people that have done them from 1821 all the way to 2021.’ Putting it in a format like this where everybody can enjoy it has been, to me, one of the best things because I’m able to go out and I talk to groups — when I’m allowed to — and let them know that it doesn’t matter where you come from in the state of Missouri. You can achieve great things because people have done it before.
“It gives me a lot of pride to be able to say, ‘Look, these people from this small town achieved this, so you can’t use that we live in flyover country as an excuse because people have done these great things before. Here’s a roadmap — now go out and do it yourself. To me, that’s one of the best parts of this entire book and experience with my history books — is being able to motivate people to pursue their dreams.”
Brown believes the end result is a book that contains a virtual treasure trove of fascinating Missouri history presented to the reader in a graphically pleasing format.
“It turned out good,” he said. “They did a magnificent job with my writing. I always say that I wrote it pretty quickly. The pictures took a long time — but when you actually see it in print and how they’re able to put it out ‘formatically’ — I love it! I really, really like this book.
“Actually, the writing was the easiest part because that’s what I do all day at Fox 2. I’m a researcher… I’m a writer… and so I think the entire writing of the book took about six months. I thought that once I got the writing done, that was it, but we wanted to make the book unique.
“So, I then had to go into every historical archive I could find in the state of Missouri to find images that would help tell the story even better. We found some of the most amazing images — like the early pictures of St. Charles where you can see the bridge in the book. That one just blows me away, seeing how people got back and forth between St. Louis and St. Charles. But finding these nuggets in a historical society in the middle of nowhere was really, really cool.
“That was the hardest part. Finding the images and graphics that went along with this took longer than actually writing the book. Like the Times Beach ad where they were selling land in the St. Louis newspaper. You know, you buy a subscription to the paper and you get a plot of land at Times Beach. Finding those kinds of things was really, really cool!”
While Brown found writing the book to be challenging, yet fun, he admits that with all that’s going on in the world at this present time, the timing of the book’s release turned out to be somewhat challenging as well.
“It came out at the very start of the summer — just before the pandemic hit,” he said. “As I’ve been telling everybody, if you ever want to write and release a book, don’t do it in the middle of a pandemic. No bookstores were open, all my speaking engagements were canceled — but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise because people were at home and they heard me on the radio and saw some of the articles written about the book. So, the online sales have been great. It turned out OK, just not the way we thought it would.”
And now — despite the COVID-19 pandemic still raging across many parts of the United States — Brown is busy writing another book he hopes will be released in December.
“It’s kind of along the famous Missourians line again, but we’re looking at the most famous Missourians over our first 200 years,” he said. “I love finding little nuggets — like one of the first supermodels was from the Flat River area. You find out the guy that invented the computer chip is from Jefferson City. You just go down the list of these amazing inventions and they are so often from these small towns in outstate Missouri. To me, that’s the most fun of the entire book — finding little nuggets like that.”
Brown went on to explain the reason why he’s once again writing about a subject that he’s already covered in one of his earlier books.
“My first four books — the ones that weren’t out in circulation at bookstores and other places — all burned up when they had that warehouse fire in St. Louis,” he said. “My collection of unsold books was in there and we’ve had such a huge response when this book got released, people wanted Missouri Legends released again. So, I’m going back and finding even more Missourians, writing their biographies and we hope to have that done later on this year — in time for the bicentennial.”
It’s likely that readers will be ready for the release of Brown’s upcoming book because his latest has been selling like hotcakes.
“We've almost completely sold out of our first printing of this book, which is way ahead of schedule,” he said. It’s really nice on a number of fronts, but what I’ve been able to do is go back and fix some of the things I think I should have included in the first printing that are going to be in the second edition. The one thing that I did leave out of the first edition was the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.
“People say, ‘Why did you leave that out?’ and I say because of my arrogance. We had to find entries from all over the state at different time periods. Nineteen-eighteen was when the troops were coming home from World War I — and I thought, ‘That’s the big thing that happened then.’ And I thought, ‘We have modern medicine now. We will never have another pandemic.’
“So, I say ‘my arrogance’ because I felt we had conquered these things. I thought, ‘We’re never going to see something like that again.’ What it’s done is open my eyes to think, ‘Well, what else do we think we’ve conquered that we really haven’t?’ What do I need to go back and revisit and say, ‘Well, we thought we had figured this one out, but now we’re reliving that again.’ It’s really opened my eyes from a historical standpoint of the things that I don’t think we’re a big deal back then and how they can come back again and impact the entire state in such a way that we’re experiencing right now.”
According to Brown, the greatest joy he’s experienced from writing “Missouri: An Illustrated Timeline” has been the opportunity he’s had to make his fellow Missourians better aware of the state’s many great stories.
“I mean, 200 years of history and it IS unique,” he said. “One time I asked my agent, ‘Why are there so many professional broadcasters from Missouri on the national scale?’ His answer opened my eyes. He said, ‘Because we don’t know where you’re from. People in Missouri are the perfect blend of everywhere. You don’t have the northeastern accent like we see in New York or New Jersey. You don’t have the southern drawl like we see from southern states. You don’t have the California look. You guys are the perfect combination of everything. You have a little bit of north, east, south and west.
“Not only does that make you good broadcasters, that makes you good businesspeople. You have to learn how to deal with all these different people in one small area. You’re the perfect microcosm of the entire country in one small space. That always stuck with me because then you look — how did we have a Sam Walton, a J.C. Penney, the O’Reilly family from O’Reilly Auto Parts? All these amazing businesspeople started right here, and I think it is because of that. Because Missourians can relate with almost any group of people in any circumstance. I think that’s one of the secrets to our success.”
“Missouri: An Illustrated Timeline” by Don Brown can be purchased at area bookstores, as well as at online sites like Amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com. To purchase a signed copy of the book, go to missourilegends.com.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
"Finding the images and graphics that went along with this took longer than actually writing the book." – John W. Brown
