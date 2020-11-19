LOTS OF PRETTIES

Ladies from the Elementary PTA gathered at the Umfleet home on Tuesday evening, Nov. 11, to work on items for their upcoming bazaar. Pictured are, left to right, Sharon Rich, Phyllis Kluver, Ruth Branch and Judy Tinsley. The Bazaar, bake sale and used toy sale will be held on Saturday, Nov. 22 at the Washington-Franklin School Cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is asked to drop by and do their Christmas shopping at the bazaar.