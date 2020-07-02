Lots of summer fun planned at the civic center

The Farmington Civic Center’s calendar of events is full, so check out these activities to make sure you don’t miss out on the fun.
July 6-10
Volleyball Camp
Grades 1-2, 10-11:30 a.m.
Grades 3-4, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Grades 5-6, 1-2:30 p.m.
Grades 7-8, 2:30-4 p.m.
This volleyball camp will be taught by coach Julie Ward. She will work with participants on passing, setting, hitting, blocking, serving skills, techniques and form. Older participants will work on advanced aspects of volleyball.
Pre-registration is required. Parents are welcome.
Students’ grades are determined based on their grade during the 2020-21 school year.
Cost is $40 for civic center members and $45 for non-members.
July 7
Water Park After Dark
This adults-only swim night costs $5 per person ages 18 and up. The event will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
July 10
Movie in the Park
Attendees at this free event will see “Toy Story 4” at Long Park beginning at sunset. Free popcorn and lemonade will be provided. This event is sponsored by the Centene Corporation.
July 13-17
Basketball Camp
Grades 1-3, 8:30-10 a.m.
Grades 4-6, 10-11:30 a.m.
Basketball coach Dustin Washam will lead this camp. The cost is $40 for members and $45 for non-members. The camp is designed assist players with shooting, passing, dribbling, rebounding and more.
Students’ grades are determined based on their grade during the 2020-21 school year.
July 21
Canvases N Corks
This painting class for all ages will be taught by local artist Doug Howell from 6-8 p.m. in the Centene Center lobby. Pre-registration is required.
Cost to attend is $30 for civic center members and $35 for non-members.
Hot Summer Nights
This teen-only swim night costs $5 per person ages 12-15. The event is from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
July 25
Christmas in July
Those who visit the water park on this date between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. can save up to $2 off their admission if they donate non-perishable food items at the gate. Each item reduces admission cost by 50 cents (up to $2). All items benefit the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry.
Dive-In Movie
This event, sponsored by Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan, is part of the Farmington Parks & Recreation’s Christmas in July celebration.
Open swim begins at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Attendees can enjoy seeing “Frozen II” at sunset. Personal floats are allowed for this event.
Concessions will be available to purchase. Register online or pay at the gate.
July 27-31
Aqua Camp
Plenty of fun in the sun, pool games, and arts and crafts will be part of the excitement at Aqua Camp. Lunch is included from the concession stand each day. Participants also get exclusive water park time daily from 10-11 a.m. before the park opens. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost is $80 for members and $100 for non-members for the week or $20 for members and $25 for non-members per day. Participants must pre-register.
Aug. 9
Cardboard Boat Regatta 2020
Participants must register before noon on Aug. 9 and pay $10 per boat to take part in this competition from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the water park. Participants build their own cardboard boats and test their engineering skills against the rapids of the lazy river. Boats must hold two people and will race against other boats for a chance at awards for the fastest and most creative boats.
Aug. 29
Watch Me Tri Kids Triathlon
Toddlers aged 3-9 are encouraged to participate – along with their parents – in their first triathlon. The kids will run, bike an slide into the finish at this event. All participants receive a medal at the finish line. This event begins at 9 a.m.
Aug. 30
Archery Tournament
A bowhunter class and traditional class will each be held as part of the archery tournament sponsored by the Farmington Parks & Recreation. All ages are encouraged to participate. This tournament will take place at the new archery range. Top prizes will be awarded in each class. (The bowhunter class allows the bow to have a stabilizer bar as long as it extends no more than 12 inches out from the back of the riser.)
Sept. 22
Start Smart Basketball
The Start Smart Basketball program runs for six weeks on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.
This activity is a developmentally appropriate introductory basketball program for students 3-5 years old. The program prepares children for organized basketball in a fun, non-threatening environment. Participants will learn and practice ball handling, dribbling, passing, catching, shooting and running. Parent participation is required.
Pre-registration is required. Spots are limited and are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cost is $30 for civic center members and $35 for non-members.
