Joyce Pierson, 71, a local artist who lived in several states and countries before finally settling down in Farmington, has an exhibition of her fiber art currently on display at the city’s public library and continuing through April 28.

Recalling the places she lived before moving to Missouri, Pierson said, “I grew up in North Dakota and from there I lived three years in Canada and then 26 years in Alaska before moving to Farmington. When I was living in Alaska, there were two years I was in Venezuela.”

Asked how someone who has lived so many places ended up living in Farmington, Pierson said, “Well, it’s kind of interesting. I was a bookkeeper for RE/MAX Properties and we had bought out another company that came in with ours, and I got to be friends with one of those real estate agents. One day she came in my office with a box of wild grape jelly, and she said, ‘I have a friend in Missouri, and he and his mom made this wild grape jelly, and I'd like to share it with you.’

“I said, ‘Well, I don't eat sugar, so you might want to give it to somebody else,’ and she says, ‘No, no, no, I want to give it to you.’ I felt really bad for declining a gift, so I thanked her. As she's going out of my office, she says, ‘And I'm going to tell him I gave it to you.’ I said, ‘Well, you better bring me an address so I can send a thank you then.’ She turns and says, ‘I'll get you his phone number.’ Then I realized what she was up to — she was trying to match make."

Pierson received the wild grape jelly around Thanksgiving, but it was more than a month later before she got around to tasting it.

“It wasn't until New Year's I took a whole bunch of people up to my cabin for New Year's and I took the jelly with and we had it for breakfast one morning,” she recalled. So, when I got back, I wrote him a quick ‘thank you’ and said, ‘You know, it wasn't overly sweet and it was very flavorful.’ He just said, ‘Keep in touch, there might be more grape jelly in it for you.’”

Pierson said she and her Missouri friend wrote back and forth for a year before they started traveling cross-country to see each other.

“The strange thing is, is we usually sent emails,” she said. “One day he sent me this note that he wanted to plant turnips in the fall and he couldn't find any seeds here. So, I went and got some and I mailed them to him, and I got a response. He says, ‘I was surprised to see your address.’”

She asked why her address was a surprise and if he know someone that lived on her street in Alaska.

“He said, ‘I did.’ I asked him where, and he says, ‘Right next door to you.’ I wasn't there at the time, but he used to live in the house next door, so we knew a lot of the same people because he'd lived there for 40 years. He went there as a child and then came back here when he retired. His wife had terminal cancer, and so they moved back here and she died a year later. Our mutual friend had been a friend of hers and had kept in touch with him after [his wife] passed away. I retired, and I moved down here and we got married the next year, but unfortunately he died two years ago from cancer.”

Moving to the subject of her library exhibit, Pierson explained how she had gotten involved in fiber art.

“I first got started back when I still lived in North Dakota,” she said. “I just really wanted to learn to spin, and I had a boyfriend that bought me an Ashford Craft spinning wheel kit we put together. Then when I ended up moving to Canada, I took spinning lessons from a person there. I can't remember her name, but they considered her a national treasure.

“It was her last year of teaching spinning and I learned to spin from her. I did spinning, but ever since college, I had been doing pottery. So, I thought they made a great combination because the clay dries your hands and the spinning. The lanolin would help moisturize them.”

Once Pierson moved to Alaska, she continued to make pottery but quit working with fibers.

“Then, when I moved down here, I ended up getting cancer, and I was really careful about what I ate,” she said. "I craved yogurt, but I wanted a wholesome yogurt. I found a lady over in St. Mary's that was making yogurt out of her goat's milk. I was getting it from her, and I fell in love with her goats. So, I ended up getting goats and started milking goats after my cancer was over.

“I had a friend that had a sheep dairy and I went and visited it. She gave me two gallons of sheep's milk. I took it home and made cheese out of it, and I was so impressed. It was so much creamier than my goat's milk cheese. I went back to her and said, ‘I need two females and a male.’ So, I started doing fiber again, and it took off from there.”

Pierson loves the sense of accomplishment she feels after completing a piece of artwork — so much so that it has become an important part of her life.

"Some days I might do it every single day and then sometimes I might go a week without, so it varies, but I usually weave,” she said. “I felt. Felting's my favorite. I spin, and most of my spinning isn't done at home. I'll go and demonstrate places and I'll spin there. At home I usually felt or weave, and I give classes.”

Pierson explained she was given the exhibit space at the library through the help of her friend, local artist Dianne Dickerson.

“Diane and my sister-in-law both got me involved in the art guild over at St. Gen, so I'm part of that,” she said. “I have things at the Silver Sycamore Gallery over there.”

Pierson highly recommends the creative arts as a release for people living in a fast-paced world.

“It is for me, anyway,” she said. “I guess everybody's different. Some people may prefer just to read a book, which is good. I like reading, too. But, you know, I guess it's not for everybody.”