Lowe's makes donations to Jefferson Elementary School

Lowe's in Farmington has donated Wobble Chairs and Bouncybands to Jefferson Elementary School for help with some of their special needs students.

A statement from Lowe's regarding the donation read, “On behalf of Lowe’s in Farmington we are honored to be a part of your students’ future. We at Lowe’s believe in helping our educators to be able to provide the best environment for all students to learn in. Please accept our gifts to provide a better learning opportunity for all students. We look forward to partnering in the future again with you.”

Explaining the reason for the donation, Store Manager Tyler Walton said, “Every year we have some funds allocated for what they call a ‘Heroes Project.’ We try to look for something of need in the community that we can help out with. It’s not tremendous, but every little bit helps. Every time we can help a school or a community organization, we do what we can.”

Lowe’s employee Irene Carter helped coordinate with the school on what items to donate.

“These are for children with autism or ADHD in order for them to have a better education," she said.