LUTHERAN AUCTION BRINGS OUT CROWD

Submitted photo

Another large crowd came out for this year's St. Paul Lutheran School's Benefit Auction and Dinner on the evening of Saturday, April 30. Serving as the school’s largest fundraiser of the year, this year’s auction theme was Starry Night.

“Unlike public schools, we don’t receive state or federal funds — we must rely on tuition," said Jill Kohut, auction chair. "The generous support of the St. Paul Lutheran Church congregation and fundraisers cover the costs of educating our children at a cost of approximately $4,700 per student."

