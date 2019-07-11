'Lyndon's Law' among bills signed into law by governor

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri highway, utility workers and emergency responders will be safer as a result of legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Mike Parson.
House Bill 499, also known as “Lyndon’s Law,” authorizes the Missouri Department of Revenue to revoke the driver’s license of anyone who hits a highway or utility worker in a work zone or an emergency responder in an emergency zone. Lyndon Ebker was a 30-year employee of the Missouri Department of Transportation when he was struck and killed in a Franklin County work zone by an inattentive motorist in 2016.
“On behalf of the MoDOT men and women who put their lives on the line every day to design, build, operate and maintain Missouri roads and bridges, I’d like to thank the Missouri General Assembly for passing House Bill 499 and Gov. Parson for signing it into law,” said Michael Pace, chair of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.
This legislative proposal was a priority for MoDOT and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, he explained. “It’s a fitting tribute to our fallen worker Lyndon Ebker, whose tragic death in the line of duty was the catalyst for this important change.”
Other legislation signed into law by the governor included two major criminal justice reform bills.
“As a former sheriff and law enforcement officer, I understand the challenges facing those working within the criminal justice system, and we have to do a better job,” Parson said. “These bills bring bipartisan reform to Missouri's criminal justice system while also promoting public safety and supporting our local prosecutors.”
HB 192 modifies provisions relating to the payment fines by offenders. The bill also modifies how commitment count minimum prison terms are calculated for specific nonviolent offenses.
The governor also signed several bills relating to veterans and public safety including HB 547, which requires each judicial circuit to establish a veterans’ treatment court. This bill also authorizes prosecuting attorneys to divert criminal cases to a prosecution diversion program. By passing HB 547, Missouri will see more criminal justice reform and more support for Missouri's prosecuting attorneys.
SB 1 removes certain offenses from the list of crimes where expungement is not currently available, including property damage in the first degree, stealing, possession of a forging instrumentality, and fraudulent use of a credit device or debit device.
Gov Parson also signed SCR 4, a resolution designating the Kansas City Chiefs as the official NFL team of Missouri.
“For over 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs have played an important role in the city and the state,” Parson said. “Sports are a big part of Missouri’s heritage, and we are proud to have the Chiefs represent our great state in the NFL.”
The Chiefs have had a longstanding presence in Missouri since 1963 when founder Lamar Hunt brought the franchise to Kansas City from Dallas.
Also signed into law was HB 677 which modifies provisions relating to certain tourism infrastructure facilities.
The bill authorizes funding for renovations to the Enterprise Center, home of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues, and extends existing funding for Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums.
Other legislation signed by the governor on Tuesday includes:
HB 243 - Release from Lease for Victims
Allows victims of certain crimes to be released from certain lease agreements if documentation is provided to the landlord.
SB 291 - Omnibus Public Safety (911)
Modifies provisions relating to emergency communication services.
HB 898 - “Back the Blue” License Plate
Establishes a special license plate supporting the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation.
SB 306 - Dependents of Military Members
Modifies several provisions relating to education for members of military families.
SB 333 - Fire Protection Districts
Authorizes certain fire protection districts and municipalities to propose a sales tax for fire protection.
SB 12 - Service of Court Order Changes
Modifies provisions relating to charges for the service of court orders.
SB 83 - Omnibus Court Proceedings
Modifies provisions relating to the relocation of a child covered by a custody or visitation order.
SB 90 - Omnibus Employment Security
Modifies various provisions relating to employment security.
SB 203 - Nuisance
Modifies nuisance actions in certain cities and counties.
SB 297 - Jury Service for Persons Over 75
Allows individuals 75 years of age or older to be excused from jury duty.
HB 926 - Use of Dealer Plates
Modifies provisions relating to dealer license plates.
SB 368 - Omnibus Transportation
Enacts provisions relating to transportation.
