Mabry among 2021 Missouri Scholars 100

Farmington High School senior Caitlyn Mabry has been selected for the 2021 Missouri Scholars 100.

Farmington High School Principal Jamie LaMonds recently announced Mabry's academic accomplishment.

The statewide program honors 100 of Missouri’s top academic students in the 2021 graduating class. Students will be recognized at a luncheon that will be held April 25 at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia.

According to a press release issued by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) regarding Mabry, schools across the state were invited to nominate candidates for recognition.

It went on to say, "Selection is based primarily on a formula using the student’s grade point average and ACT or SAT score. Each student nominated had to first meet criteria of an “Academic Decathlon”, which included 10 events designed to assure the academic strength of the student.

"Students must have a minimum GPA of 3.750, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a minimum SAT score of 1,600. The student must also be ranked in the upper 10% of the class and have taken high-level courses in mathematics, science, English and foreign language. Also required is excellent attendance, to be an exemplary school citizen and be involved in the school activity program.