Mac jazz festival to feature acclaimed trombonist

Growing up in Augusta, Georgia, he played the saxophone and trumpet before choosing the trombone when he was 17. He earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from the Juilliard School, becoming part of its first class of jazz students. He currently teaches at Michigan State University.

Dease will be featured in concert at 6 p.m. on both nights of the festival. On Friday, he will play alongside the All-Star Clinician’s Combo, made up of the festival’s judges and clinicians. On Saturday, the MAC Jazz Ensemble and Kicks Band will take the stage with Dease.

“It’ll be two completely unique performances on Friday and Saturday night,” Wood said.

Tickets are $10 students and $15 for adults and are available at MacJazzFestival.ludus.com or at the door until sold out.

A major component of the festival is daytime clinics, which draw schools from the southeast Missouri and St. Louis areas. Student ensembles perform and receive feedback from clinicians during the day on Friday and Saturday. Dease will teach a master class at noon each day.

According to Wood, 25 high school and middle school bands have registered for the clinics.