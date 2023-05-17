Mineral Area College's (MAC's) Allied Health programs just received another financial shot in the arm.

The Missouri State Board of Nursing announced more than $1.9 million in grant funding has been approved for 14 Missouri colleges and universities through the Nursing Education Incentive Program (NEIP) to help enhance nursing education programs throughout the state. MAC's share is $150,000. It was one of seven higher education institutions to receive the top level of funding.

“We are proud of our nursing education program leaders who leverage this grant funding by proposing bold solutions to transform Missouri’s nursing education pipeline,” said Lori Scheidt, executive director of the Missouri State Board of Nursing.

Angie Erickson is MAC's director of Allied Health which oversees the various health-related degrees and certificates the Park Hills-based community college offers.

"We applied for an expansion of our associate degree nursing program into Cape Girardeau and Perryville and requested an additional 30 seats [in addition to the present 48 seats]. After a very long application process, we were approved for 30, and we're extremely excited about it," she said. "The 20 additional seats in Cape and the 10 additional seats in Perryville will start next fall. The grant should cover the salaries for two additional staff to oversee those locations — an associate allied health director and a simulation/clinical coordinator — while we grow the program in its first year.

"We're very grateful for this windfall to help further our mission of providing high-quality healthcare employees who are ready to work."

The NEIP is an annual grant program designed to increase the physical and educational capacity of professional nursing programs throughout the state. The Missouri State Board of Nursing coordinates with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to choose the annual recipients. This year’s 14 competitive grants, totaling $1,979,605.36, include the following nursing schools:

College of the Ozarks – $149,700: Awarded grant funds will be used for scholarships for two nursing faculty, technology resources, and to expand clinical experiences to enhance learning with simulation exercises.

Graceland University – $149,920: Awarded grant funds will be used to add one full-time nursing faculty, purchase simulation equipment, and supplies to enhance clinical learning experiences, provide faculty development, and add support staff to increase annual admissions by 26% for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program from 74 students to 100 students per year.

Maryville University – $149,049.36: Awarded grant funds will be used to buy a Victoria birthing simulator to enhance BSN students’ simulation experiences and specialty training in obstetrician rotations. This birthing simulator is meant to augment OB lab/clinical learning.

North Central Missouri College – $150,000: Awarded grant funds will be used to develop faculty salary and benefits packages that are competitive with other positions in the local healthcare market and add faculty to help expand clinical placements through the “Earn While You Learn” nursing program with clinical partners in the area, increasing capacity by 20 students within the next two years.

Ozark Technical Community College – $81,350: Awarded grant funds will be used to buy technology for an additional skills lab.

Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar – $142,158: Awarded grant funds will be used to buy more simulation equipment, including a high-fidelity birthing and newborn simulator to augment the Bolivar campus lab. The simulation resources will also be used as a collaborative tool with Citizen Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.

Southwest Baptist University in Springfield – $150,000: Awarded grant funds will be used to add one full-time faculty member for the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program in Springfield. The funds will help support the transition of the MSN-Nurse Educator track to online instruction through the SBU Worldwide Campus.

St. Charles Community College – $150,000: Awarded grant funds will be used to add a simulation technician position and the necessary technology to expand clinical placements in specialties such as pediatric nursing and support higher student enrollment.

St. Luke’s College of Health Sciences at Rockhurst University – $150,000: Awarded grant funds will be used to add faculty positions and provide scholarships for faculty to develop accelerated graduate nursing programs. The programs will include a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner program and an accelerated RN-MSN bridge program.

State Fair Community College – $150,000: Awarded grant funds will be used to enhance simulation equipment and provide installation at the Eldon campus, helping reduce travel time and expenses for the Eldon students who currently engage in clinical simulation at the home campus in Sedalia.

Research College of Nursing – $117,428: Awarded grant funds will be used to establish a clinical partnership with St. Sabina Wellness Center to expand clinical placements for the nursing program, increase access to health screenings, health education and disease prevention, and manage chronic health conditions for under-served communities.

University of Missouri in Kansas City – $150,000: Awarded grant funds will be used to enhance clinical learning for pre-licensure and graduate students and support the development of six new master doctorate-prepared nurse educators that will teach in Missouri nursing schools.

William Jewell College – $140,000: Awarded grant funds will be used to add one full-time nursing faculty, support transition for one clinical nursing faculty to full-time status, and fund adjunct faculty for supplemental instruction to help prepare pre-nursing students for college.

Since 2011, the Missouri State Board of Nursing has awarded more than $13 million in grants for nursing education programs throughout the state to increase capacity and pilot new education programs. This includes nearly $3 million Gov. Mike Parson approved in September 2022 through a special appropriation by the Missouri General Assembly.

The Missouri State Board of Nursing is a part of the Division of Professional Registration, a division of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance. The division provides administrative support to 41 professional licensing boards and commissions responsible for licensing and regulating the activities of more than 525,000 Missourians.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities, and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, one can consult dci.mo.gov.