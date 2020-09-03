MAC photo exhibit, concert honor American heroes

Selfless service is what they have given to their country. A special exhibit is now open at Mineral Area College to honor these heroes, our nation’s veterans.
Mineral Area Council on the Arts has eagerly awaited the opportunity to present this exhibit to the community, and that time has arrived.
The Freedom Endeavor Photo Exhibit, a photography project by Steven Snyder of Mount Vernon, is being presented by MACOA to acknowledge and honor veterans for their service and sacrifice.
This project profiles veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam and more recent conflicts.
The Freedom Endeavor photo exhibit culminates with the “Honoring American Heroes” concert at MAC’s theater on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. This concert includes students from MAC assisting with the national anthem and presentation of colors. A brass ensemble led by Kurt Bauche of Farmington performs a patriotic program which includes theme songs of the five branches of the U.S. military.
The photo exhibit and concert are free to the public. Donations are welcomed and appreciated.
“MACOA wishes to invite our local American heroes, both military and first responders, to this event,” said Scottye Adkins, executive director of MACOA. “It is the desire of the board of directors to honor those who have given so much throughout the history of our nation and done so with pride and dignity indicative of heroes.”
Adkins said the Freedom Endeavor exhibit will “magnify the faces of ordinary men and women who dug deep in order to achieve a level of endurance and heroism that many American citizens have never experienced.”
Attendees can view this exhibit of veterans’ first-hand stories and photographs of them in MAC’s Fine Art Gallery (theater lobby) now weekdays through Sept. 11 (see sidebar for specific times). The college is closed on Labor Day.
Reservations are not necessary. However, those who desire to make a reservation for social distancing or bring a large group may contact Adkins at sadkins@MineralArea.edu or 573-518-2125.
All precautions are being followed in order to provide a safe, enjoyable art experience for patrons. MACOA has prepared for your safety in part by becoming a Missouri ArtSafe Certified organization and pledges to follow these guidelines set by the local health department: facial coverings, social distancing, health checks, contact tracing, enhanced sanitation and training in COVID-19 practices.
To view MACOA’s safe practices, visit www.MineralAreaArts.org.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!