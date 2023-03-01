Around 120 community leaders from across St. Francois County gathered Monday morning in Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater to hear the annual State of the County Address given by Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher. In addition to Gallaher, Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour provided an update on the Park Hills-based community college. The event was sponsored by state representatives Mike Henderson and Dale Wright, and presented by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, as well as the chambers of commerce for Bismarck, Bonne Terre, Desloge, and Park Hills-Leadington.

Serving as emcee, Gilgour kicked off the program by updating the audience on the college's recent construction, new and returning programs, and the ongoing celebration of MAC’s 100th anniversary.

“I want to really talk to you about the things we're doing in industry and technology education on campus,” he said. “As you all came through — I'm assuming most of you came through off of the [Highway] 67, Flat River area — so you probably saw the new building on the right-hand side. If you came through O Highway, go through the other way of campus when you leave because that building is super impressive, and it's really big. So please drive by and check that out.”

Campus construction

Gilgour thanked representatives Henderson, Wright and Senator Elaine Gannon, along with Gov. Mike Parson, for their help in coming up with funding for the project, which included $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), $5 million in House Bill 19, and another $5 million in the MoExcels Grant for workforce development projects approved by the governor.

“And so, we're very, very thankful for that $15 million,” Gilgour said. “And that year we got that, which was last year, it was the most funding any community college in the state got for any project they were doing. So, that's pretty good because we're not the biggest community college in the state by any means. We're competing against Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and some others for funding in these cases."

Gilgour also thanked the St. Francois County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) for providing funding for the building’s project manager.

“Actually, way back when we started this process — it was back in 2021, I believe — we hired a project manager, and St. Francois County IDA was generous enough to pay that person to come in and plan everything out for this building,” he said.

As for additional funding Gilgour anticipates MAC will be receiving from the state, he said, “The governor has told us he was going to give $2.5 million this year — well, this coming year, the next fiscal year — to help with this project as well. So, we're excited about that. Also, we have raised or pledged a little over $500,000 in our capital campaign, which goes on for the next couple of years. Our total goal is about $22 million. That includes the $15 million we got from the state, so really, we're about $7 million off that, still going in that campaign.

"And then the governor has also approved our next MoExcel's grant for the coming year, which is a $4.3 million ask to do automotive technology, and will take that 80,000-square-foot building that you see up there now and turn it into a 100,000-square-foot building. We'll be adding 20,000 square feet, with construction starting probably in August. All this is pending legislative approval, of course. We have no doubt these things are going to go through.

"And then the future funding on there is the governor's $2.5 million that he wants to give us this next year. He has also said that in his last year in office, he wants to continue that and do that again. So, we're not counting that chicken quite yet, but we're happy to see that that money is coming down the road. It is all for workforce development, technical career, and education expansion. And that is, again, if you know the governor, that's his wheelhouse he cares about.”

Career/Tech

Citing MAC’s mission to provide high school students with career and technical education (CTE), Gilgour said the community college enjoys great partnerships with the UniTec Career Center at North County High School, Arcadia Valley, Perryville Area Career and Technology Center, and Cape Girardeau, giving students a postsecondary option. He noted many students go to State Tech in Linn, Missouri, or Rankin Technical College, and while he praised Linn State, he noted "it's not here. We're providing an opportunity for students to stay here more affordably. This allows those students to stay close, start their families, and help grow this community even more."

Gilgour mentioned MAC’s future plans to add fiber optic broadband training to the school’s curriculum.

“As you know, there is a lot of need for broadband expansion, especially in rural southeast Missouri,” he said. “Between Farmington and Cape Girardeau, there's a lot of black holes when it comes to internet access for people. There's a lot of infrastructure money, federally and statewide, to help fund these things. There are not enough people to do the work, so we're hoping to be in the foreground of training employees to go out and do this work in the community.”

According to Gigour, other CTE programs MAC will be offering in the near future include commercial HVAC and automotive tech. Further down the road, he hopes auto body repair may be a part of the curriculum.

Early Learning Academy

Gilgour also mentioned MAC’s new Early Learning Academy.

“If you've been paying attention to that, the Early Learning Academy is by the highway patrol at the front of campus,” he said. "Jennifer Sykes runs it and does an amazing job at that, but there's still some need for [more] kids. It's open five days a week, all day, and is $150 a week. So, if you know of people that are looking for childcare, she has an amazing facility and program. I mean, she's got kids doing yoga up there, all kinds of things. I toured it, and there's not a TV in the building. These kids aren't sitting down watching a movie for the day. They're interactive and involved. It's just a really great experience. You can go to the MAC website and find contact information.”

Speaking about the gradual return of a fine arts program to the community college’s course offerings, Gilgour said the nonprofit Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy (MAFAA) took off after college officials had to make difficult decisions about the arts curriculum.

“They've been doing outstanding work. Behind this curtain is the Hamlet set. So, if you want to come see Hamlet, it's next weekend. Tickets are still available. I encourage you to do that," he said. "They put on just amazing shows here. If you've seen them, you know they're all really good. This place is usually packed. It's really impressive.

“Our intention from the beginning — and MAFAA's intention — was to move [it] back into Mineral Area College so that we could bring our arts programs back. We've already started that. Amanda Dement was the first employee that we hired out of MAFAA. We just hired Jason Carr, who is the theater director, and Sherry Francis [will be] coming up next this summer, and those programs will come on. So, I’m just really excited to see the arts coming back at Mineral Area College. It was a whirlwind couple of years there where things were really dark, but we're happy to see the light now and things coming back.”

Centennial celebration

Gilgour concluded his presentation with a nod to the college's centennial celebration in 2022.

“You are in the middle of the 100th year of Mineral Area College's existence — Flat River Junior College/Mineral Area College," he said. "We've had a really great year. It started off with a concert, fireworks, all these things. We've had homecoming. You’ve probably seen some T-shirts around and a lot of advertising out there. And by the breakfast, you saw the banner. So it's really cool to celebrate that, of course.

“We're the second-oldest community college in Missouri, so we're pretty proud of that. But I also want to just acknowledge — they're not here to be recognized — but our 100th-anniversary team and our marketing team developed all these things, lapel pins, all kinds of things. They are now finalists nationwide, top three finalists for a national award for that marketing and that program for the 100th anniversary. They are the only finalists from Missouri through a national marketing organization."

Gilgour makes it no secret that he's a big believer in getting the school's name out in the public forum.

“If you notice, in the last few years, we've really tried to step up our presence in the community — being in the newspaper, being on the radio, being nationally recognized," he said. "We nominate our colleagues for a lot of awards. We try to get the word out about the college, and it's worth it.

"I think all of you — if you read the newspaper, if you listen to the radio here — you know that Mineral Area College is mentioned on a regular basis. That's the intention, we really want to get the word out. Of course, we've been part of this community for 100 years, and we want to be here for at least 100 years more.”