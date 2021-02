MAC releases 2020 fall semester dean's list

The Mineral Area College Dean’s List has been announced for the fall 2020 semester.

Students at the Park Hills-based community college who are so honored must 1) earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades; 2) be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and 3) have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

The following students from Doe Run and Farmington maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:

Doe Run – Casandra R. Courson, Emily M. Reever, Heather A. Richardson

Farmington – Demie C. Boyd, Elizabeth Y. Bradley, Dalaney M. Breck, Riley E. Burlbaw, James M. Constien, Brooke L. Crocker, Emily C. Friedmeyer, Kaylee B. Gerwitz, Morgan J. Govro, Connie L. Green, Bianca J. Haffner, Lauren C. Hall, Megan R. Harter, Kyle R. Hatch, Austin S. Henson, Amelia B. Herrold, Sydney E. Huskey, Noel E. Kennedy, Amber M. Noll, Diep H. Phan, Connor L. Priest, Damien R. Rongey, Sydney G. Schoenbeck, Dylan T. Shanks, Desire Y. Simily, Katelyn M. Stevens, Jaydyn N. Sullivan, Gillian R. Tidwell, Maiya L. Tragesser, Ryan D. Wampler, Melissa A. Wheat, Madelyn J. Williams

The following students from Doe Run and Farmington maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester: