MAC student honored with annual MCCA Leadership Award

Mineral Area College (MAC) student Grant Shankle recently earned the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) Student Leadership Award, which is presented annually to an exceptional student leader at each of Missouri's 12 community colleges.

While at MAC, Shankle served as a student ambassador and was responsible for assisting faculty and staff with events and tours. He volunteered his time at the science fair, on the café review board, for booster club parking, and assisting in the hospitality room during the basketball season.

Shankle was also a member of the MAC men’s soccer team and the track and field team. He will graduate in May with an associate of arts degree and plans to transfer to Missouri Baptist University to complete a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

The award was presented at the MCCA and Phi Theta Kappa Student Awards Luncheon, held April 28 at Stephens College in Columbia.

MCCA is a statewide organization through which Missouri’s community colleges share ideas and advance common goals. MCCA provides advocacy, information, professional development, and networking opportunities for community college faculty, staff, administrators, and trustees.

