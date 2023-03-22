President Dr. Joe Gilgour has announced the Park Hills-based community college will be hosting a Meet the Candidates Forum later this month to feature the board of trustee candidates running in the April 4 election.

The announcement was made during the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees meeting held earlier this month in the VanHerck Board Room.

"The candidate forum will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the MAC Fine Arts Theater," he said. 'We have four candidates who have filed for two MAC Board of Trustees seats, both in Subdistrict Two, which includes the North County, West County, Central and Bismarck school districts. The seats are currently occupied by Harvey Faircloth, who has chosen to retire from the board, and Camille Nations, who is running for re-election.”

The other candidates appearing at the forum will be Scott Hammack of Bonne Terre, Elizabeth Clark Poston of Desloge, and Chris Hulsey of Park Hills.

“The forum, which will be free and open to the public, will allow the community to learn more about the candidates,” Gilgour said. “Elections take place on Tuesday, April 4.”

For more information about the forum, call the president’s office at 573-518-2146.

Moving to the subject of the school’s athletic program, Gilgour said, “You know, our men's basketball team had a really good season. I mean, gosh, we were winning the game — most of the championship game Saturday night — and just lost in the last minute or so. It was very heartbreaking, but they had a great season, so we're going to congratulate our student athletes and athletic staff on that. And the women are continuing to have a great season. They won Tuesday night against Three Rivers at Poplar Bluff, which is always really fun.”

Gilgour also announced a doubleheader baseball game that will take place at 3 p.m. March 27, at the Fredericktown Sports Complex.

“We’re hoping to have a tailgate situation and make a big deal about it,” he said. “Frederick Chowdhury asked us a while back about maybe bringing the game down, so Blake was able to schedule a game, a doubleheader. So, we'll be having the lights. Actually, this will be nice. We can't do that at home, so that'll be good.”

Other upcoming events mentioned by Gilgour during the meeting included an open forum for MAC provost candidates at 2 p.m. March 29 and 31 in the Fine Arts Theater or Rice Lecture Hall; the Trustee and Executive Leadership Conference June 20-22 at Campbell Lake; the American Association of Community Colleges, Oct. 9-12 in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Missouri Community College Association Convention, Nov. 8-10 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Concluding his report, Gilgour congratulated Angie Erickson, director of Allied Health at the college, and the school’s nursing department.

“Our expansion into Cape Girardeau and Perryville was approved for nursing programs,” he said. “That's about 30 more students between those two, which is really, really great. That's going to be a big deal for the community, of course, so we're really excited about that.”

Dean of Students Julie Sheets updated the trustees on the school’s spring 2023 census report.

“We're up slightly in our first-time student enrollment,” she said. “We also increased slightly in our transfer population, which is really nice to see. Dual credit and dual enrollment numbers are up this time — 62 students and 768 credit hours — which is really nice. We also noticed an uptick in our part-time students, so that was nice.”

Sheets noted a “slight increase” in the number of students at the Perryville and Potosi outreach centers.

“But the really good [news] was that Perryville had credit hours that increased by 60%, so that's huge,” she said. “That was a lot at Perryville in credit hours, so students are taking more hours, which is nice. Cape County has had an increase of 17 students from last spring, and of course, we're looking for more enrollment out of Cape In the very near future, as well as Perry County, so that's exciting. We have 45 international students this spring. It's been fun having them on campus.

“The one thing that I noticed when we look about — we always look at our enrollment — our recruitment area. We've seen a really good trend in Crawford County. Those school districts are Steelville, Cuba, and Bourbon. We've had a really good relationship with those counselors. I don't know if you all are aware, but sometimes counselors switch locations. Those that we have formed really good rapport with moved out into that area and are sending a lot of students our way, so we're really grateful for that and we've seen an uptick in that for a couple semesters, so that's great.”

According to Sheets, 348 students are on track to graduate from MAC in May.

“This is just about even with what we had last year, so that's nice,” she said. “And summer registration is underway — Pell grants, loans — A+ students can use all of those for summer.”

While MAC’s spring graduation has traditionally been held on Saturday mornings, this year brings a change. The 2023 Spring Commencement will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12 in the school’s Bob Sechrest Field House.

Dr. Ray Karasek, vice president of finance and administration, asked the board of trustees to approve a bid for tree and asphalt removal in front of the field house, as well as redesigning the entrance.

He said, “So, we’ll get rid of all the asphalt and the trees, and pour some concrete in, and put a red ‘M’ in, and do some other work, and expand the parking lot so that you can pull a bus up, and make it easier for teams.

“And the reason we're doing this is because, over time, the trees under there — gumball — you can slip and fall on those for one, but also the roots have pushed up all the different pieces of concrete, and we did have a fall so we're trying to protect the spectators.”

The trustees approved a bid of $20,000 for the project, submitted by Brockmiller Construction.

After Karasek concluded his report, Trustee Mit Landrum brought up several of the school’s CDs that are bringing in a “super low” interest rate. He asked Karasek if any thought was being given to moving the money to CDs providing a higher return on the school’s money. When Karasek explained the CDs couldn’t be moved at this time without paying a penalty, Landrum suggested the interest rates on the CDs are so low, the penalties would be minimal. Karasek assured Landrum that he is “keeping an eye on it.”

In other actions by the trustees:

• Fiscal year 2024 course fees, second eight-week full-time faculty overloads, and part-time adjuncts for the spring semesters were approved.

• A first reading of the board policy on mentoring was approved.

• A first and final reading of board policy, Article 1, was approved.

• A renewal of the school’s lawn equipment lease was approved.