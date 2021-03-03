Mac to host virtual Jazz Festival next week

Mineral Area College (MAC) will host the 35th annual Mineral Area College Carol Moore Memorial Jazz Festival on Friday, March 12.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will be a virtual event.

Though it looks different from past festivals, the MAC Music Department is will be offering the festival in an alternative format — in the form of a residency with Grammy-winning composer and pianist Arturo O'Farrill. He will present a lecture titled "Jazz as Global Citizenry" at 11 a.m., followed by a masterclass addressing the creative pro­­cess and the craft of music composition at 1 p.m.

Both discussions will be hosted online and are free and open to the public, but RSVPs must be received by 11:59 p.m. March 11 in order to receive the link(s) needed to attend.

O’Farrill is a pianist, composer, and educator. Born in Mexico and raised in New York City, he received his formal musical education at the Manhattan School of Music and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He has performed with a wide spectrum of artists, including Dizzy Gillespie, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis, and Harry Belafonte. In 2020, Arturo’s weekly concerts with the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, dubbed “Virtual Birdland,” topped the list of 10 Best Quarantine Concerts in the New York Times.