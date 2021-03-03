 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mac to host virtual Jazz Festival next week
0 comments

Mac to host virtual Jazz Festival next week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mac to host virtual Jazz Festival next week

Grammy-winning composer and pianist Arturo O'Farrill is the featured artist in this year’s Virtual Jazz Festival hosted by Mineral Area College on Friday, March 12. RSVP at mineralarea.edu/jazzfestival/ to attend the free virtual event.

 Submitted photo

Mineral Area College (MAC) will host the 35th annual Mineral Area College Carol Moore Memorial Jazz Festival on Friday, March 12.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will be a virtual event.

Though it looks different from past festivals, the MAC Music Department is will be offering the festival in an alternative format — in the form of a residency with Grammy-winning composer and pianist Arturo O'Farrill. He will present a lecture titled "Jazz as Global Citizenry" at 11 a.m., followed by a masterclass addressing the creative pro­­cess and the craft of music composition at 1 p.m.

Both discussions will be hosted online and are free and open to the public, but RSVPs must be received by 11:59 p.m. March 11 in order to receive the link(s) needed to attend.

O’Farrill is a pianist, composer, and educator. Born in Mexico and raised in New York City, he received his formal musical education at the Manhattan School of Music and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He has performed with a wide spectrum of artists, including Dizzy Gillespie, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis, and Harry Belafonte. In 2020, Arturo’s weekly concerts with the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, dubbed “Virtual Birdland,” topped the list of 10 Best Quarantine Concerts in the New York Times.

To RSVP one's intention to attend the virtual residency, go to mineralarea.edu/jazzfestival/ and fill out the form to receive the link(s).

For more information about the MAC Carol Moore Memorial Virtual Jazz Festival, contact MAC Director of Jazz Studies Dr. Bennett Wood, bwood@mineralarea.edu or 573-518-2256.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is obviously some sort of spoon — but it's made for a very special, and very unusual, purpose. If you know what that …

+2
Clearing Farmington Streets
News

Clearing Farmington Streets

Although the last snowstorm is long gone, winter is still here for a while longer and the city of Farmington may have to clean the roads again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News