MAC truck driving training scholarships available

Mineral Area College (MAC) received $93,900 in U.S. Department of Transportation grant funding to provide scholarships to the truck driving training program. The funding benefits current and former members of the United States Armed Forces and their spouses and children.

The funding provides full scholarships of $4,695 to students in the truck driver training program at MAC through September 2020. The aid is available to current or former members of the United States Armed Forces, including Guard members and Reservists, and their spouses and/or children who are not eligible for the Post 9/11 GI Bill or other funding assistance. The truck driver training program at MAC is a four-week course, with new sessions beginning every two weeks.

A limited number of scholarships are available to be distributed through September 30. Interested parties are encouraged to contact MAC Continuing Education Director Pam Watkins as soon as possible to determine scholarship eligibility. She can be reached at 573-518-2280 or ContinuingEd@MineralArea.edu.