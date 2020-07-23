MAC truck driving training scholarships available
0 comments

MAC truck driving training scholarships available

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MAC truck driving training scholarships available

 

###

A limited number of scholarships are available for MAC's truck driving program through September 30, 2020. The funding benefits current and former members of the United States Armed Forces and their spouses and children. Call MAC Continuing Education Director Pam Watkins at 573-518-2280 for more details.

 Provided by MAC

Mineral Area College (MAC) received $93,900 in U.S. Department of Transportation grant funding to provide scholarships to the truck driving training program. The funding benefits current and former members of the United States Armed Forces and their spouses and children.

The funding provides full scholarships of $4,695 to students in the truck driver training program at MAC through September 2020. The aid is available to current or former members of the United States Armed Forces, including Guard members and Reservists, and their spouses and/or children who are not eligible for the Post 9/11 GI Bill or other funding assistance. The truck driver training program at MAC is a four-week course, with new sessions beginning every two weeks.

A limited number of scholarships are available to be distributed through September 30. Interested parties are encouraged to contact MAC Continuing Education Director Pam Watkins as soon as possible to determine scholarship eligibility. She can be reached at 573-518-2280 or ContinuingEd@MineralArea.edu.

Mineral Area College is one of sixteen educational institutions nationwide that received funds through the Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant program. The goal is to expand the number of commercial driver’s license holders possessing enhanced operator safety training to help reduce the severity and number of crashes on U.S. roads involving commercial motor vehicles.

Learn more about Mineral Area College at www.MineralArea.edu.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Doorway to the Parkland
News

Doorway to the Parkland

Talented, local artist are preparing for a new community project being sponsored by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce that Executive…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This odd looking gadget is a tool that's been used on many farms. Do you have any idea what it is? If so, let us know! Send an email with your…

CANCER CRUSADE AIDED BY TEEN DANCE
News

CANCER CRUSADE AIDED BY TEEN DANCE

Amory Hall, Cancer Crusade Chairman, received a check for $553.25 as a result of the recent Benefit Teen Dance. Presenting the checks are mana…

SUMMER YARD OF THE SEASON AWARD
News

SUMMER YARD OF THE SEASON AWARD

Nancy Weber Garden Club (NWGC) members Janet Gillam, Jennifer Mock and Kim Bohnenkamp selected the home of Ken and Dana Neubrand on First Stre…

+4
Hau's Heading to Harvard!
News

Hau's Heading to Harvard!

  • Updated

As Farmington High School's 2020 graduating class comes to the end of their high school journey, one thing is for certain — this has been a ve…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News