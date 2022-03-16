MACOA announces 2022 ART Blooms Banner Contest winners

The long awaited announcement of winners in the 2022 ART Blooms Banner Contest has finally arrived.

This year’s theme was “Paws, Fins, Wings & Things — Pets or Wildlife”. Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) received more than 2,300 banner entries from across the region. The banners will appear in the 10 cities participating in the contest — Arcadia Valley, Bismarck, Bonne Terre, Caledonia, Desloge, Farmington, Frankclay, Fredericktown, Park Hills, and Potosi.

The artists are anonymous during the selection process which was completed by representatives from MACOA and each respective town and/or sponsor(s). The winning artwork for each town represents K-12 student artwork from the local school district, private schools, and homeschools within the immediate vicinity. Of the 2300+ entries over 300 pieces of artwork have been selected to be displayed. Banners are being created now and will begin to appear over the next few weeks.

“This has been the best year yet," said Scottye Adkins, MACOA executive director. "I have the most fun of anyone as I see all of the entries while sorting them by town and age in preparation for the selection process. As the coordinator, I don’t have to make the selections. With so much talent in our region and also so much imagination, it was difficult!”

Congratulations to the winning entries as follows:

Farmington

Farmington School District, St. Joseph Catholic School, & St. Paul Lutheran School

Chloe Dorris, 5; Kenadie Eaton, 5; Graci Kinney, 5; Madilyn Moore, 5; Grayson Schrum, 5; Luna White, 5; Carter Abt, 6; Jimmy Aholt, 6; Andi Aseniero, 6; Myles Beard, 6; Lily Bryant, 6; Lydia Carr, 6; Giuliana Carvajal, 6; Helana Crader, 6; Isabella Denny, 6; Easton Hayes, 6; Mila Kirby, 6; Nash McLean, 6; Cadee Monrotus, 6; Oliver Nunn, 6; Logan Parks, 6; Madison Parks, 6; My Phan, 6; Joey Wilson, 6; Elizabeth Zahner, 6; Scarlett Boyd, 7; William Carter, 7; Riley Curtis, 7; Sofia Figueroa, 7; Hadleigh Keller, 7; Lane McClellan, 7; Elise Miller, 7; Reece Mosier, 7; Reese Otte, 7; Aubree Ward, 7; Addelyn Wiles, 7; Cole Adams, 8; Paige Canterberry, 8; Hannah Fingerhut, 8; Claire Francis, 8; Mia Harsley, 8; Sterling Hennrich, 8; Josiah Henson, 8; Ryder Herbst, 8; Nora Jannin, 8; Elaina Kirby, 8; Anna Lindsey, 8; John Maloney, 8; Atticus Schrum, 8; Josiah Sechrest, 8; Ella Berkbigler, 9; Lucas Berkbigler, 9; Lina Flores, 9; Kaylee Gabel, 9; Madison Johnson, 9; Aubrie Kiepe, 9; Emery Nielson, 9; Anabella Prince, 9; Alaina Shirshekan, 9; Reece Williams, 9; Westley Wilson, 9; Lexie Bien, 10; Anna Cartee, 10; Kailyn Cordell, 10; Samantha DeWaal, 10; Kinleigh Hayes, 10; Dean Koderick, 10; Keegan McClellan, 10; Zoe Nipper, 10; Moriah Pank, 10; Carter Pullen, 10; Zoey Russett, 10; Adalyn Stephens, 10; Audrina Wampler, 10; Sophia Beck, 11; Aubrey Bonnell, 11; Chloe Dycus, 11; Samantha Figueroa, 11; Colton Gabel, 11; Sawyer McDowell, 11; Olivia Walling, 11; Gage Whitener, 11; Lindsay Bloom, 12; Reese Busenbark, 12; Maddyn Cornell, 12; Raena LaCava, 12; Leylan Stone, 12; Braden Warren, 12; Madison Wilfong, 12; Treydon Arney, 13; Aj Boyd, 13; Carmen Callaway, 13; Addison Kennedy, 13; Adriana Koenig, 13; Jaycee Miller, 13; Blayde O'Neail, 13; Karson Pryor, 13; Alivia Sullivan, 13; Emilee Turner, 13; Angelena Ventura, 13; Alexis Viner, 13; Chloe Walton, 13; Brayden Werner, 13; Alisa Allen, 14; Isabella Beaver, 14; Sierra Berg, 14; Brooke Canterberry, 14; Ayla Gruhala, 14; Brooklynn Kearney, 14; Cadence Pegram, 14; Katelyn Pipkin, 14; McCoy Tripp, 14; Isabelle DeWaal, 15; Kate Northern, 15; Nyah Parker, 16; Kaylee Cawvey, 17; Nathan McCarthy, 17; Demie Boyd, 18; Chloe Crouch, 18; Kristina Ramos, 18

Arcadia Valley

Judah Minghi, 5; Ryker Allgier, 6; Raiylen Dugal, 6; Nora Blaty, 7; Sophie Turner, 7; Lucy Minghi, 8; Vayda Murphy, 8; Lexi Waddell, 8; Michael Garner, 9; Aubry Porter, 9; Hank Turner, 9; Paisley Crites, 10; Mylee-Jane Lorenz, 10; Kinsley Wadlow, 10; Trinity McGrael, 11; Adriana Miesner, 11; Lucas Waddell, 11; Mary Beth Young, 12; Nadia Parker, 13; Hailey Clark, 14; Lexie Reed, 14; Lauren Crocker, 15; Katelyn Inman, 15; Molly Cook, 16; Sammi Layton, 16; Breanna Whited, 16; McCoy Lucy, 17; August McWherter, 17; Anna Deak, 18; Makayla Keesee, 18

Bismarck

Talia Bohnenkamp, 6; Bayne Rawson, 6; Isaac Skaggs, 6; Kiera Bunch, 7; Carr Rodgers, 7; Gracie Scott, 7; Brylea Radford, 8; Whitney Smith, 8; Scarlett White , 8; Hadley Conway, 9; Tyler King, 9; Alexandrea Phegley, 9; Chloe Cole, 10; Wesley Hotchkiss, 10; Betty Smith, 10; Hailee Turner, 10; Jayci Anthony, 11; Laney Dee, 11; Sophia Dodd, 11; Sydney Conway, 12; Kristiana Masters, 12; Madison Grebe, 13; Olivia Corcoran, 14; Piper French, 15; Daniel Isgrig, 15; Macy Sheckles, 16; Isabella Gibson, 17; Rylee White-Steel, 17; Lilly Gibson, 18; Trenton Henson, 19

Bonne Terre & Desloge

North County School District

Charlie Crocker, 6; Kaliegha Liesman, 6; Sutton Pratte, 6; Nadalie Berry, 7; Jaycee Hackworth, 7; Paisley Burt, 8; Gavyn Conway, 8; Lydia Conway, 8; Drake Hawkins, 8; Camille Hulsey, 8; Arya Layton, 8; Aliyah Muro, 8; Pearl Pasternak, 8; Jaiden Toombs, 8; Madison Beatty, 9; Annalissa Burns, 9; Bentley Cauble, 9; Lily Charboneau, 9; Kenzington Courtney, 9; Cambreigh Lange, 9; Brody Michael, 9; Kaylee Mosier, 9; Alexis Nash, 9; Evan Powers, 9; Hunter Rhoden, 9; Callie Boyer, 10; Khloe DeClue, 10; Peyton Green, 10; Kenzie Hoffmeister, 10; Parker Lewis, 10; Olivia Nipper, 10; Rilee Partney, 10; Addison Pirtle, 10; Carson Renshaw, 10; Payton Rizo, 10; Jackson Stanley, 10; Karsyn DeBlois, 11; Kailie DeClue, 11; Sawyer Kay, 11; Tyce Manzella, 11; Hailey May, 11; Shelby Pendleton, 11; Mia Rizo, 11; Abi Weathers, 11; Dominic Whaley, 11; Ty Davidson, 12; Erik Hendrickson, 12; Alyssa Moyers, 12; Stella Pierce, 12; Dannalei Pyeatt, 12; Maddox Wood, 12; Brayden Chilton, 14; Emma Carrow, 15; Kassie Maggard, 15; Lane McDowell, 15; Dezarai Pennington, 15; Mandi Pruitte, 15; Jayden Smith, 15; Olivia Gillam, 16; Carly Roberts, 16; Jolee Ketchum, 17; Chloe Webb, 17; Taylor Crocker, 18; Emma Hayes, 18; Kate Jones, 18

Caledonia

Valley of Caledonia School District

Tessa Benson, 5; Olivia McClanahan, 8; Jenna Bell, 10; Nick Casteel, 10; Hallie Abney, 11; Carter Clark, 17

Frankclay

West County School District

Violet Lee, 5; Alice Abel, 6; Chase James, 6; Harper Marler, 6; Ashlynne Pigg, 6; Vincent Schilly, 6; Laurabelle Crump, 7; Taylor Hernandez, 7; Gabriella Kegley, 7; Taya Watts-Branner, 7; Boe Brock, 8; Peyton Harmon, 8; Payton Milanoski, 8; Emalyn White, 8; Ava Coleman, 9; Richard Lewis, 9; Rylee Pinkard, 9; Nolan Sullivan, 9; Eben Welch, 9; Mikayla Blanks, 10; Chloe Brill, 10; Tallulah Clack, 10; Aizlyne Pulliam, 10; Kaytli Holbert, 11; Brooklyn McCarver, 11; Shayla Keesee, 13; Elizabeth Williamson, 13; Ava Clifton, 15

Fredericktown

Peyton Wallace, 5; Cora Miller, 6; Zalie Moss, 8; Everett Tull, 9; Sophia Spain, 11; Isla Brewington, 11; Chloe Francis, 14; Linda Yang, 14

Park Hills

Central School District

Tate Joseph, 6; Lenni Steinmetz, 6; Luke Wilson, 6; Jordyn Hafner, 7; Sarah Kate Huddleston, 7; Gavin Johnson, 7; Myra Bockenkamp, 8; Natalie Wilson, 8; Isaiah Dement, 9; Sela Hartman, 9; Samantha Smith, 9; Izabelle Hill, 10; Caydence Wilson, 10; Evan Neff, 11; Gracie Flickinger, 12; Chandler Lybarger, 12; Elvie Wagner, 12; Skyler Brawley, 13; Emily Moss, 13; Briley Tolley, 14

Potosi

Potosi and St. Joachim Catholic School

Joana Aliu, 8; Henry Brueggen, 9; Marla Dickinson, 11; Launa Cantrell, 12; Delaney Govro, 12; Naomi Litton, 12; Gracie Boyster, 13; Miley Coffman, 13; Sophia DeClue, 13; Sophie Moussette, 13; Kyra Price, 13; Macy Saunders, 13; Violet Sisk, 13; Jesse Steele, 13; Kinsley Vance, 13; Bailey Bowen, 14; Aliza Cross, 14; Isabella Murphy, 14; Jazmine Ramsey, 14; Abby Vandergriff, 14

"MACOA would like to thank all of the art instructors for the important work you are doing to maintain art education in our region and supporting this project," Adkins said. "Also, thank you to our sponsors: City of Farmington, Belgrade State Bank, First State Community Bank, New Era Bank, Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan, Unico Bank, and Mike Henderson for making this monumental project possible in partnership with Mineral Area Council on the Arts. Each town also has its own driving force behind the project. Thank you to each town and the coordinators who worked closely with MACOA to make this happen in 2022."

