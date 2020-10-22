MACOA helps MAC choirs with timely donation

Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) recently donated 20 new choir folders to the Mineral Area College (MAC) Vocal Music Department in memory of Mr. Richard Layne. Layne, a former MACOA board member and longtime supporter of the arts organization, passed away in August.

“Mr. Layne and his late wife Diane enjoyed singing and were members of the group Tapestry,” said Scottye Adkins, MACOA executive director. “Our board wanted to honor his legacy and commitment to the arts. We felt like supporting vocal music education was the perfect way to do just that.”

MAC Vocal Music Director Sherry Francis said the choirs are extremely grateful for the donation and aren’t wasting any time in putting the folders to use. Their first concert of the semester is 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater.

The “The Power of One!” concert will feature the MAC Singers and Chamber Singers under the direction of Francis. Isaac Hallock will be the piano accompanist. Audiences can expect an array of songs from spirituals to contemporary vocal jazz, all with the underlying message of hope and unity.

Rehearsals have looked different for the MAC choirs this fall with social distancing guidelines, but that hasn’t stopped the choir from preparing for the concert.