MACOA helps MAC choirs with timely donation

Denny Ward, president of Mineral Area Council on the Arts, presents a check to Sherry Francis, Mineral Area College Vocal Music director, for the purchase of 20 new choir folders in memory of Richard Layne. To the left of Ward and Francis are Kyle Hughes, president of MAC Singers, and Melody Francis, vice president of MAC Singers.

 Submitted photo

Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) recently donated 20 new choir folders to the Mineral Area College (MAC) Vocal Music Department in memory of Mr. Richard Layne. Layne, a former MACOA board member and longtime supporter of the arts organization, passed away in August.

“Mr. Layne and his late wife Diane enjoyed singing and were members of the group Tapestry,” said Scottye Adkins, MACOA executive director. “Our board wanted to honor his legacy and commitment to the arts. We felt like supporting vocal music education was the perfect way to do just that.”

MAC Vocal Music Director Sherry Francis said the choirs are extremely grateful for the donation and aren’t wasting any time in putting the folders to use. Their first concert of the semester is 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater.

The “The Power of One!” concert will feature the MAC Singers and Chamber Singers under the direction of Francis. Isaac Hallock will be the piano accompanist. Audiences can expect an array of songs from spirituals to contemporary vocal jazz, all with the underlying message of hope and unity.

Rehearsals have looked different for the MAC choirs this fall with social distancing guidelines, but that hasn’t stopped the choir from preparing for the concert.

“We are encouraged and strengthened by the power of music and its ability to bring people together,” Francis said. “This year, our motto has become, ‘As long as we have voices; We must sing!’”

Admission to the concert is free. Audience members will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. The performers will wear face shields.

For more information about the Mineral Area Council on the Arts, please contact Scottye Adkins at 573-518-2125. Contact Sherry Francis at 573-518-2230 with questions about “The Power of One!” concert. Learn more about Mineral Area College at www.MineralArea.edu.

