MACOA reveals 'Brave is Beautiful' nominees, photo exhibit

Mineral Area Council on the Arts received 19 nominations of local worthy individuals who go above and beyond and walk in strength through daily adversity in its Brave Is Beautiful recognition.

"Nominees included frontline healthcare workers who have persevered through the pandemic, individuals who always keep a positive attitude despite struggle, those who always "do the right thing", some who have made community betterment contributions and volunteer, and those battling health issues, said Scottye Adkins, MACOA executive director.

Of the nineteen nominees, the following are being honored in the Brave is Beautiful Photo Exhibit: Kevin Enderle; Ben and Vada Galvan Kelsey Hayes; Roy Henson; Cynthia Johnson; Diane Marshall; Gabrielle McCutcheon; Alison Pultz; Jim Seibert, and Luke Strege.

The exhibit is open to the public free of charge during normal business hours at the C.H. Cozean Library at Mineral Area College now through April 1, and at the Centene Center from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2. An excerpt from the nomination will be displayed with each photo.

"Come and see our local heroes and the reasons each were nominated," said Adkins. "Thank you to the community for nominating our local heroes. All nominees stand out for their contribution to our community and their example to others.

"We honor the remaining nominees here — Kenneth Brewer, Lucresia Ferris, JeTaime Hovis, Scott Kirkley, Danny Joe Miller, Melanie Montgomery, Dawn Sherrill, and Dorothy Visor with Kathy Crocker and Cynthia Wampler.

"Thank you to Brandon Scheldt, Highlightpics Portrait Photography, for partnering with MACOA to make this happen in our community."

Financial assistance was provided with public support from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

