The Doe Run Company (Doe Run) has announced that Lou Magdits has been promoted to vice president over sales and marketing, joining Doe Run’s executive team. The move is a part of the company’s succession planning and the recent announcement by Doe Run executive Jose Hansen of his intention to retire at the end of 2023.

Magdits is a veteran of the metals and lead battery industries, with nearly 44 years’ experience. In his new role, he joins the company’s executive team in providing strategic direction to the company, bringing his expertise and oversight to the company’s scrap metal procurement, metal sales, transportation and customer service. Metal concentrate sales continue to be overseen by Jose Hansen, vice president – concentrates sales, who will continue reporting to Matthew Wohl, president and CEO at Doe Run.

Magdits has spent decades in the metals industry in various roles, including supervising metal and raw material purchases; sales of lead, specialty alloys and other co-products; customer service; production planning; and metal contract negotiations with global manufacturers.

“Lou is a valued member of the Doe Run team,” said Matthew Wohl, president and CEO at Doe Run. “He is recognized as an expert throughout the global lead industry and is respected by colleagues and customers, both domestically and abroad. We are fortunate to have both Lou and Jose working together during this period of transition and we congratulate both men on their future roles.”

In 1991, Magdits joined what today is Buick Resource Recycling as it was being converted from a primary smelter to a secondary smelter. He was responsible for establishing the supply chain of raw materials and negotiating contracts with battery manufacturers, ammunition producers and other lead metal manufacturers. Earning dual bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and business from the University of Scranton, Magdits also holds an MBA (Finance) from Wilkes University. He is a board member of the American Tin Trade Association and active in civic roles in his hometown of Rolla, Missouri.

Magdits’ promotion was announced as industry expert and Doe Run executive Jose Hansen announced his intentions to retire at the end of 2023. Hansen, with 43 years of global industry experience, will continue as vice president of concentrates sales, providing critical support during this period of transition.

“Jose and Lou have tremendous knowledge and respect in our industry and are great assets to Doe Run,” added Wohl. “We thank them for their past and continued support and wish them both well in their new and future roles.”