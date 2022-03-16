Magician D.J. Edwards to take 'big stage' at Centene Center

Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) and the city of Farmington are teaming up to bring another thrilling afternoon of family entertainment at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in the Centene Center.

D.J. Edwards is a real-life, practical "master" of entertainment. In addition to being an award winning magician, he is also an incredible "large stage" illusionist, juggler, and motivational speaker. Objects will seem to vanish right before your eyes! Items or people will levitate in the air! You'll sit "spellbound" as one thing magically transforms into something completely different!

The show is full of impossible magic, hilarious comedy, crowd interaction, moving sentiment, emotional encouragement, and lots of beautiful surprises. Completely family-friendly and to be enjoyed by any age, it will be a spectacular show you will not want to miss! The big stage will allow for Edwards to perform the best and biggest illusions. See him cut his assistant in half, escape the straight jacket and handcuffs, and perform the zig-zag lady.

Edwards is a member of the highly regarded fraternities of the "International Brotherhood of Magicians," "The Society of American Magicians," and "The Fellowship of Christian Magicians." Terry Richison, vice president of the International Brotherhood of Magicians said, “I saw a great magic and illusion show... [that] features I.B.M. member DJ Edwards and his lovely wife. It is one of the best shows I have seen... in a long time. Catch it if you can!"

“Knowing a magician performs illusions has never kept me from being stupefied at what happens right before my eyes. We are looking forward with bated breath to see this show!” - Scottye Adkins, MACOA executive director.

Tickets are available at the Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive, Farmington or by calling 573- 756-0900. Tickets for students 12 and under are only $5.50; adults are $11.50.

For more information, contact Scottye Adkins at sadkins@MineralArea.edu or 573-518-2125.

